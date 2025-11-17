A widening row has erupted between Prince Harry and senior royal aides after his unannounced trip to Toronto became the focus of a fresh communication dispute, just as deleted photos of him and Meghan Markle at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party began circulating online.

Multiple palace sources insist they were not told about Harry's Canada plans, despite his office maintaining that the royal household had been notified. The conflicting accounts have fuelled renewed tension within royal circles and intensified public scrutiny of the Duke of Sussex's movements.

Unexpected Announcement of Harry's Toronto Plans

The disagreement began when journalists covering Harry's five-day visit to Brazil reported receiving unexpected alerts about a separate and unpublicised trip to Canada scheduled for later in the week.

The Brazil visit had been set months earlier, but the sudden mid-tour announcement of the Toronto leg caught both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace by surprise.

Harry's team said the visit was connected to 'remembrancetide', prompting further interest in why it was not coordinated through palace channels.

Palace Denies Receiving 'Courtesy' Notification

According to Harry's office, 'the Palace' had been notified of the Canada trip in advance as a courtesy. However, several palace insiders have disputed this, saying no departments at Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace received any form of communication about the additional overseas engagement.

According to RadarOnline, one insider described the claim that notice had been given as 'a bit rum', suggesting that no staff were aware of the plans before the press announcement was issued.

When asked for further clarity about when the courtesy notice was sent or to whom it was delivered, Harry's office did not provide a response. The lack of detail has deepened the sense of confusion surrounding the trip.

Engagements Linking Harry to Senior Royals

The Toronto schedule has drawn particular attention because it included engagements with regiments closely associated with senior members of the royal family. During the visit, Harry met soldiers from the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, a regiment for which Queen Camilla serves as Colonel-in-Chief.

He also spoke with members of the Royal Regiment of Canada, a role held by King Charles since 1977. Palace staff have privately noted that engagements involving units with royal connections would ordinarily be handled with additional coordination to avoid overlap or misunderstanding.

Deleted Party Photos Go Viral Online

As attention turned to Harry's engagements in Canada, a different set of images shifted the narrative. Photos emerged online showing Harry and Meghan attending Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed 70th birthday celebration at Jeff Bezos' mansion in Los Angeles.

Harry was seen wearing a black tuxedo and a red poppy, while Meghan stood beside him in additional images that circulated across social media.

Some photos showed Harry looking 'a little bleary-eyed'. Jenner and Kim Kardashian later deleted the images, and it is understood that the Sussexes' team requested their removal. The deletions only increased interest, causing the photos to spread widely across social platforms.

Frustration Inside Royal Circles Over Communication Breakdown

While the deleted party photos attracted global attention, palace insiders have indicated that the more serious concern lies with the confusion surrounding Harry's Canada trip.

The disputed claims about whether notice was given have reignited long-running frustrations among staff tasked with coordinating royal engagements.

The communication breakdown has underscored the ongoing complexities in managing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's independent schedules and public messaging.