Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle launched their legal fight against a British tabloid for "unlawfully" publishing a private letter written by the latter to her father. The royal couple issued an emotional and lengthy statement on their official website on Monday. However, experts believe that this step can set a dangerous precedent for them.

In the wake of Sussexes legal fight with the press, speculations are that the actions might backfire and end up badly for them. According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, may have to face claims on "invading her own privacy" because she allegedly put the letter in question in the public domain herself.

As per the report, she gave her friends the nod to go public about the letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Her friends allegedly informed a celebrity magazine about the details in the letter.

It is suggested that if Meghan Markle has to take the stand and oath of honesty in the court, she will have to reveal the truth. And, she will have to say she did not grant her friends permission to divulge the details of her letter.

The duchess is being represented by a law firm called Schillings and they have filed a complaint against the tabloid "over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018."

In the court, the argument is expected to bring in the subject of the celebrity magazine's February story wherein Meghan's five friends talked about her "side of fallout with Thomas." In the story, one of the friends revealed details about the royal asking him "to stop victimising her through the media" mentioned in the letter.

The proceedings of the lawsuit will take place in the Chancery Division of High Court. Right now, it is hard to say what course will it take.

However, several royal commentators have denounced the legal action for different reasons. Some believe that it is ill-timed considering the favourable coverage the couple got from the media during their Africa tour.

"It is as though he has got months of pent-up rage in him. I really, really question the wisdom of taking on the media in this way," royal biographer Penny Junor told The Guardian.

The court ruling is still pending; however, the royals have pledged proceeds from any damages that will be donated to a charity committed to the cause of bullying.