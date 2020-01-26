Prince William has been appointed as the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year by Queen Elizabeth II. The 37-year-old takes on the role as Britain prepares to leave the European Union post Brexit. This will also mark the union between England and Scotland.

The new role entails Prince William to represent the monarch at the Church of Scotland's General Assembly from May 16 to 22. He will mostly also carry out engagements to highlight the work of charities and the church.

His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England. William will one day inherit the role. The Church of Scotland is independent, but the monarch's duty to maintain it forms part of the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland.

"The Sovereign is represented at the General Assembly by the Lord High Commissioner, who attends as an observer and is appointed by Her Majesty on the advice of the Prime Minister," says the royal family's website.

William will make opening and closing addresses to the Church of Scotland's General Assembly. He will report back to the queen on proceedings. The Duke of Cambridge is known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland. During the Assembly he will be based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The father-of-three will receive a guard of honour, a 21-gun salute and the keys to the City of Edinburgh. According to Hello, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton will most likely join her husband for at least part of the week. Kate is known as the Countess of Strathearn north of the border.

The queen every year appoints someone, usually a Scottish figure to the role, in recognition of their contribution to society. However, members of the royal family have also been appointed in the past, including Princess Anne, Prince Charles (known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland ), Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.