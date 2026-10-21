Prince William has reportedly welcomed the development of a major feature film chronicling the intimate friendship between the late Queen Elizabeth II and her long-serving personal dresser Angela Kelly, amid claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seething over the cinematic production

According to claims published on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, an unnamed royal insider said the Prince of Wales supports the project, relishing the prospect of his estranged brother and sister-in-law getting a taste of their own medicine after public criticism in the Duke of Sussex's 2023 memoir Spare.

The film, titled Trouble and scripted by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jeremy Brock, will dramatise Kelly's extraordinary 30-year tenure as the late monarch's closest palace confidante and wardrobe curator.

The project has reignited fierce public scrutiny of the contentious 2018 royal wedding tiara dispute, in which Harry accused Kelly of obstructive behaviour during preparations for Meghan's marriage at St George's Chapel.

While sources claim the Sussexes are actively trying to block the development, palace representatives and filmmakers have remained silent on casting, production timelines, or including private royal disputes. None of the three royals has publicly confirmed those reactions.

Prince William Reportedly Welcomes Angela Kelly Film

An unnamed source quoted by Closer claimed William supported the production because it could renew scrutiny of his younger brother and sister-in-law. The insider alleged the Prince of Wales 'loves the idea of them getting a taste of their own medicine.'

That is not William's own account. The report gives no explanation of how its source learned about his private views, and the Prince of Wales has not publicly endorsed it.

The same source claimed Harry and Meghan were attempting to stop the project. No evidence of contact with the filmmakers or other intervention accompanied that allegation. Their supposed opposition therefore remains unverified.

The production details deserve similar care. Royal journalist Richard Eden reported Brock's commission earlier this month, while his agency's previously indexed profile identified Sharrock as director. The live agency profile no longer includes the project, and no confirmed cast, filming timetable or release date has emerged.

Brock has tackled royal subjects before. He wrote A Very Royal Scandal, the 2024 television drama about Prince Andrew's interview with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis. But neither that work nor the reported premise of Trouble establishes what its new screenplay will include.

Kelly's role as a possible consultant remains an anonymous-source claim. The commissioned script's stated focus is her relationship with Elizabeth II, not an exposé of the Sussexes.

Why Prince William Is Linked to Harry and Meghan's Tiara Dispute

Kelly joined the Royal Household in 1994 and became the Queen's personal assistant, adviser and wardrobe curator. Their relationship extended beyond official duties.

In a March 2026 interview with Vanity Fair, she recalled decades of shared routines and said, 'The queen was my best friend and I miss her every day.'

Speculation about Harry and Meghan centres on their 2018 wedding preparations. Harry later criticised Kelly in his 2023 memoir, Spare, over arrangements to access Meghan's chosen tiara for a hair trial.

Accounts of that disagreement remain contested. Harry portrayed Kelly as obstructive, while a palace source quoted by Vanity Fair in March defended her handling of the arrangements.

The source claimed she followed the Queen's instructions. Neither version independently establishes everything said in private.

One detail is beyond dispute. According to the Royal Family's official wedding record, Meghan wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau, lent by Elizabeth II, when she married Harry at St George's Chapel on 19 May 2018.

The tiara was made in 1932, with its central brooch dating from 1893. It featured prominently during the ceremony, although competing published accounts left the private disagreement over access unresolved.

It is unclear whether Trouble will depict the incident. The screenplay has not been released, and no verified indication suggests Kelly intends to use the drama to respond to Harry's criticism.

Meanwhile, Harry offered a different public message about family disagreements in a GQ interview published on 20 October.

Asked about his relationships with his father and brother, he said, 'I want it to work out,' and emphasised reconciliation. His remarks concerned family relationships rather than Kelly's proposed film.

The interview was recorded in New York in late September, before the latest claims about William's reaction emerged. Harry did not discuss Trouble or indicate whether the production would address his account of the wedding preparations.

For now, the screenplay's contents remain undisclosed, including whether it will feature the disputed 2018 tiara arrangements.

While royal watchers question whether Kelly will serve as a formal consultant on the film, the project's primary focus remains her enduring friendship with Elizabeth II.