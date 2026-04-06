Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were absent from the Royal Family's traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle on 5 April, prompting speculation about their status within the monarchy. Claims circulating online suggested the sisters had been 'banned' by King Charles III, but there is no official confirmation of any such decision.

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The Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel was attended by senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children. Prince Edward and Anne, the Princess Royal, were also present.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were not in attendance. Reuters reported that their absence was a personal decision, citing a royal source who said the choice to miss the service was made by the sisters themselves, not by the King.

Absence Agreed in Advance

Coverage from People reported that the sisters chose to spend Easter privately, with the agreement and understanding of the King. The arrangement was described as informal, with no indication it affects their participation in future royal events.

Both princesses attended the Royal Family's Christmas service in December 2025 and are expected to take part in future family gatherings. Their absence from the Easter service reflects a short-term personal decision linked to current circumstances.

Notable by their absence at Easter Matins at St George’s Chapel, Windsor — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Yorks were nowhere to be seen. #Easter #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/4SPoC9e40j — @theroyaleditor (@RobertDJobson) April 5, 2026

Context of Family Scrutiny

The timing of the absence comes amid continued scrutiny surrounding their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in recent years and remains under public attention over past associations, which he has denied wrongdoing in relation to.

Reuters noted that Prince Andrew did not attend this year's Easter service, having been present at the same event in 2025. His absence follows his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, an ongoing matter that has increased focus on the wider family.

Neither Princess Beatrice nor Princess Eugenie has been accused of wrongdoing. However, their connection to the situation has resulted in increased media attention and a more limited public profile in recent months.

Easter Service Highlights Senior Working Royals

The Windsor service remains a central event in the royal calendar, with King Charles attending in his role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England. The Dean of Windsor, Christopher Cocksworth, greeted the King and Queen on arrival, and members of the public gathered outside the chapel as the family marked the occasion.

The King and Queen also greeted crowds after the service, exchanging Easter wishes with well-wishers. The attendance reflected the current structure of the monarchy, with public duties carried out primarily by senior working royals.

No Evidence of Formal Exclusion

There is no verified evidence that Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie were formally excluded from the Easter service. Reporting from Reuters and People consistently describes their absence as voluntary and agreed in advance.

While public interest remains high given the broader context surrounding their family, the available information indicates that their decision was personal. There has been no signal from Buckingham Palace of any formal change to their status or role within the Royal Family.