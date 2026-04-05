Prince Harry, 41, has reportedly been left 'devastated' following claims that King Charles, 77, has been 'ghosting' and 'blanking' his younger son, dashing what had been a quietly growing hope that the estranged father and son were moving towards genuine reconciliation, according to sources cited by OK! magazine.

The pair met last year in what those close to Harry described as a potentially significant thaw after a prolonged and very public fracture. Harry had previously stated that Charles refused to take his calls during a long-running dispute over his UK security arrangements, so any direct contact had felt meaningful.

That meeting left Harry cautiously optimistic, a state of mind that appears to have been dismantled since. Communication between father and son is said to have grown 'increasingly sporadic.'

Where Harry had hoped the meeting might open a sustained and warmer channel, those around him say the opposite has occurred. 'From Harry's point of view,' one source told OK! magazine, 'the situation has become deeply upsetting and he feels as though he is being quietly shut out and ignored by his father at a moment when he genuinely believed they were beginning to rebuild some form of connection.'

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What has made it particularly difficult for him is the inconsistency in communication. He had allowed himself to feel optimistic about the prospect of a proper reconciliation, but that optimism has been steadily eroded, leaving him with the sense that any meaningful reunion may now be further away than ever and that he is being ghosted and blanked by his own father. It's devastating for him.'

A Reconciliation Pushed Aside

It is not difficult to see why the king's attention might have drifted. Charles is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer while simultaneously managing the institutional crisis triggered by the arrest of his brother, Prince Andrew, 66, over alleged links to the late Jeffrey Epstein..

Royal Lodge, Andrew's Windsor residence, was reportedly searched by police in connection with the investigation, placing the royal household under an exceptionally uncomfortable degree of scrutiny at an already fraught moment. A royal commentator told OK! magazine that Charles had noticeably shifted his 'focus' in recent months.

'There is a growing impression that the king has, to some extent, stepped back from trying to actively engage with the situation,' the commentator said. 'His focus appears to be elsewhere, with a number of pressing responsibilities and concerns taking priority over attempting to resolve matters with Harry.'

Prince Harry 'Devastated' as King Charles 'Ghosts' Him, Dashing Royal Reunion Hopes https://t.co/wmxZUVVVjf pic.twitter.com/ehtysm72QF — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 4, 2026

Whether that distance is a product of circumstance or something more deliberate is, of course, open to question. What is harder to dismiss is Harry's apparent belief that something beyond simple distraction is at work.

The Outside Forces Blocking Progress

Those 'outside influences,' insiders suggest, may include Queen Camilla, who is reportedly reluctant to engage with the Sussexes. The relationship between Harry and Prince William also remains strained after years of private and public disagreements, meaning any broader family rapprochement was never likely to be a straightforward, two-person process.

There had been speculation that Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, might visit the UK this summer for a potential meeting with the king. That prospect now appears considerably less certain.

'Harry increasingly senses that what is happening is not just about a breakdown between him and his father, but that there are wider influences and internal dynamics shaping the situation behind the scenes,' a source told OK! magazine.

'That has heightened his frustration, because it leaves him feeling as though the chances of repairing things are being complicated by forces outside his control, making it much harder for him to move the relationship forward.'