Princess Beatrice has reportedly made a secret visit to see her disgraced father Andrew at his new home on the Sandringham estate in recent days, amid reports that her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is under strain and that Princess Eugenie is being drawn further into the fallout.

The former Prince Andrew was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, deepening long running damage to the Yorks' public standing and leaving Beatrice and Eugenie facing renewed scrutiny over how close they appear to stand to their father.

The sisters have already been told they will not join the royal family at Royal Ascot in June and are expected to miss the Easter Sunday church service at Windsor, decisions reportedly taken with King Charles and framed as an attempt to limit awkward questions about the Epstein scandal.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Under Pressure Over Sandringham Visit

According to OK! Magazine, Princess Beatrice, 37, travelled to the Sandringham estate to visit Andrew, now 66, at the house where he has been living since stepping away from public royal life. The meeting was described by a source quoted in the Daily Mail as top secret, with suggestions that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, may not have been informed in advance.

The same Daily Mail source claimed Edoardo has been trying to keep Princess Beatrice distant from her parents and from the royal family more generally, arguing that she needs to make her own life and that proximity to Andrew and Sarah Ferguson only invites further controversy. The insider said he is keen to shield her from situations where she might face what were described as a lot of awkward questions about the York family.

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The report depicts a princess lacking emotional support. Princess Beatrice was once highly dependent on her mother and Princess Eugenie, but limited contact with them has left her feeling isolated while Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is often away on work.

Relations between the couple have reportedly been strained for some time, though Beatrice is said to be determined to maintain the marriage, even as her husband appears increasingly absorbed by business commitments and travel.

None of these claims about the state of the marriage or about what Edoardo does or does not approve of has been confirmed by Princess Beatrice, Eugenie or Buckingham Palace, so they remain unverified reports rather than established fact and should be treated with caution.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie and Their Shifting Royal Role

The private Sandringham visit also lands at a sensitive moment for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in their wider royal lives. OK! Magazine notes that Andrew's friendship with Epstein has long been a source of heartache for the sisters, and the former Duke of York's recent arrest has now revived questions they have faced repeatedly about what they knew and how they respond.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not attend Royal Family's traditional Easter Sunday service https://t.co/vOfxVgercA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 31, 2026

Friends have suggested the York sisters feel they are paying the price for their parents' decisions in ways they cannot control. People magazine and other outlets report that Beatrice and Eugenie, now 37 and 36, will not join King Charles, Queen Camilla and senior royals at the traditional Easter Matins service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, even though they were part of the family group for Christmas at Sandringham last year. They briefed that the decision for them to make alternative plans over Easter was agreed with the king, but stress that the sisters are still expected at some future family celebrations.

The palace has effectively barred Princess Beatrice and Eugenie from this year's Royal Ascot, with a friend at the racecourse said to have told contacts that the sisters have been informed they cannot attend the meeting or take part in the royal procession. One source quoted by the Mail said Beatrice had taken the news the hardest and felt completely blindsided by the idea that she and Eugenie should stay away from such a flagship social and royal event.

The sisters have been advised that senior royals do not want to be photographed with them for the time being, amid concern that any public closeness could be read as indifference to the seriousness of the allegations swirling around Andrew and to the York family's past links to Epstein. Palace officials have not publicly commented on those anonymous briefings.

Against that backdrop, the suggestion that Princess Beatrice has chosen to make a quiet trip to see her father at Sandringham, possibly without her husband's full knowledge, underlines how difficult it is for her and for Eugenie to balance private loyalty with public optics when Andrew's legal and reputational problems show no sign of disappearing.

With no official word from the couple on the state of their marriage, and no confirmation from the palace on the reported bans and restrictions, much of what is being said about Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's position remains unconfirmed and should be regarded as provisional rather than settled fact.