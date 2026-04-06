Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the Royal Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 5 April 2026, her first appearance at the cherished annual event since 2023.

The Princess joined her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, walking together up the chapel's steps and greeting well‑wishers gathered outside.

This year's Easter service has attracted worldwide media attention as the Princess makes a meaningful return to public duties following a prolonged absence linked to her health.

The service was attended by senior royals, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, underscoring the event's status as a major fixture in the royal calendar. As future head of the Church of England, the Prince of Wales's presence was also noted by onlookers.

Why Kate Was Absent From Royal Easter Services

The Princess of Wales's absence from the Easter service in both 2024 and 2025 was directly connected to her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

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Kate publicly revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and intended to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. During that period, the family chose to celebrate Easter privately at their Norfolk home rather than attend the Windsor service.

Following treatment, Kate was reported to have entered remission in early 2025, and she gradually resumed public engagements including major events such as the Royal Garden Party and Wimbledon. Despite this, the Wales family maintained a lower profile for the Easter services until now.

Health and wellness remain central to public interest in the Princess's schedule, with her return to the Easter service considered a key milestone in her recovery and in her reintegration into royal duties.

Service Details and Attire Highlights

At this year's Easter Matins, Kate wore a cream midi dress by Self‑Portrait, paired with a matching hat and a cross necklace, reflecting both traditional Easter symbolism and royal fashion, according to People. She also wore Queen Elizabeth II's Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, a piece of historic significance that has previously been worn by senior members of the royal family.

Prince William and the children were also in formal attire, with George and Louis in navy suits and Charlotte in a bespoke coat over a blue dress. The coordinated family appearance was widely discussed by fashion and royal commentators.

The formal procession into St. George's Chapel, where senior royals gathered for the service, was met with applause from crowds gathered early on Sunday morning. William was seen waving to supporters before entering the chapel.

Notable Absences Among Royals

While the service featured many senior royals, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were not in attendance. The King agreed for them to make alternative plans, a decision reportedly made amid sensitivities following their father's recent legal and public controversies.

Their absence followed that of former Prince Andrew, who did not attend this year's service after his arrest earlier in the year on suspicion of misconduct, marking a significant change in the wider royal family's public profile.

Tradition and Public Presence at Windsor

The Easter Matins service at Windsor Castle remains one of the most traditional public religious observances undertaken by the British royal family each year. It is both a display of faith and a moment of unity for the monarchy and the public.

After a two‑year break from the Easter service, the Wales family's return to Windsor for 2026 offers a visible sign of the Princess's ongoing engagement with royal life and ceremonial duties.