Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have privately appealed to Kate Middleton at royal residences in the UK in recent weeks, according to a report, urging the Princess of Wales to help stop Prince William from potentially stripping them of their royal titles when he becomes king.

The news came after fresh scrutiny over Prince Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reignited questions about the position of his daughters within the monarchy. Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, long regarded as junior but visible members of the Firm, are now said to be at the centre of fraught internal conversations over their future roles, homes and status once William eventually succeeds King Charles.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie And Their Royal Standing With Kate Middleton

The two York princesses have spent the past decade in a kind of royal half-light. They retain their titles as Princesses of York, appear at certain family and public events, but hold no full-time working-royal positions and pursue independent careers.

That uneasy compromise has grown more precarious since their father stepped back from royal life and was stripped of his honorary military roles and HRH style in 2022, following his civil sex abuse settlement in the US, which he has always denied on the substance of the allegations.

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According to OK! magazine, that wider fallout has now settled on Beatrice and Eugenie. The publication reports that palace discussions have turned to whether the sisters should be further distanced from the institution, including in terms of where they live and how prominently they appear alongside senior royals.

Kate Middleton, 44, who for years has appeared on easy terms with her cousins-in-law at weddings, charity events and on the Buckingham Palace balcony, is described by one source as having shifted into a 'much more decisive' posture as the royal household tries to limit reputational damage.

'Kate has shown a level of firmness that has surprised even those close to her,' the insider told OK!. 'She has stepped into a much more decisive role and made it clear that the current situation cannot simply be brushed aside or handled quietly behind the scenes.'

While Prince William's instinct is to protect the crown as an institution, it is Kate who has been 'particularly unwavering in setting boundaries and pushing for a more definitive response,' arguing that the credibility of the monarchy in the long term is at stake.

Fears Over Titles 'When William Becomes King' And Kate Middleton's Influence

Behind the scenes, Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have been 'left reeling' by how quickly the mood has shifted. One unnamed insider quoted by OK! said the sisters felt they had moved almost overnight from being 'part of the fold' to being asked 'to step back and keep their distance.'

According to that account, their concern is not confined to immediate engagements. There is 'growing anxiety' that the reassessment could extend into the next reign and result in the loss of their titles once William becomes king, a prospect that has reportedly driven them to seek Kate's help.

'That fear is what has prompted them to reach out to Kate,' the insider said, describing emotional private appeals in which the sisters allegedly told the Princess of Wales how 'cut off and exposed' they feel. They are said to believe that, although Kate does not make the final decisions, she has significant influence over how far any changes go.

William's reported stance, is unsurprising in its logic if not in its personal cost. The Prince of Wales views the situation squarely through 'the lens of his future role and the legacy he will one day be responsible for,' and is not prepared to 'take chances or allow issues to linger' around the York family's ongoing scrutiny.

Within that frame, the suggestion is that William believes difficult steps now could spare the monarchy deeper trouble later, even if those steps involve sidelining close relatives. The more intriguing, and perhaps more uncomfortable, claim is that Catherine is no longer simply the bridge between Windsor factions but a driving force in drawing the lines.