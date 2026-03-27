King Charles reportedly yearns to shut his disgraced brother, the former Prince Andrew, out of royal life entirely, as tensions boil over the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation. An unnamed palace insider told the National Enquirer on 26 March that the monarch cannot stomach the association any longer. Frustration simmers at the highest levels.

Andrew's arrest on 19 February, coinciding with his 66th birthday, lies at the heart of it. Police accuse him of passing confidential information to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a charge that could bring life in prison upon conviction. Throughout, Andrew has strenuously denied any misconduct.

Why King Charles Wants Prince Andrew Silenced

The insider lays it bare. Charles, 77, simply wants 'to get as far away from him and any memory of him as possible.' But palace life demands otherwise. He keeps fielding Andrew's calls, stuck in the role of reluctant minder for a sibling who brings nothing but trouble. The source stresses the King would 'love to shut him out completely,' yet holds back. Andrew could erupt unpredictably if cut off entirely. 'Make no mistake, he can't stand hearing from the guy,' comes the stark addition.

Andrew's links to Epstein have shadowed the Windsors for over a decade. This month's arrest marks a sharp escalation. The source depicts simmering family frictions now threatening to break surface. Charles grapples with his cancer diagnosis and efforts to streamline the monarchy, leaving little room for such distractions. Each encounter with Andrew revives the 'whole nightmare,' according to the claim.

Andrew shows no sign of retreat. Insiders say he dismisses his arrest as 'a giant plot to take him down.' Paranoia defines him now. He glances over his shoulder constantly, dreading some 'accident.' Bound eternally to Epstein in the public mind, branded keeper of explosive secrets, trust has evaporated entirely.

The Fallout for Beatrice and Eugenie

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No one comes off worse in this telling than Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The source doesn't mince words. 'Andrew has no regard for how his actions affect his daughters.' Every time Charles lays eyes on them, 37 and 36 respectively, he's reminded of their father, and the York name gets dragged lower into the mire.

Beatrice and Eugenie, long sympathetic figures who've kept low profiles amid their dad's scandals, now risk collateral damage. The more Andrew fusses behind the scenes, the more he upsets Charles, the worse it gets for them. Their ex-mother Sarah Ferguson lurks in the background too, but it's the girls who bear the brunt, their family standing potentially torpedoed by a father who won't pipe down.

These claims rest entirely on an anonymous source. No palace statements or further police details have emerged beyond the arrest. Andrew continues to deny all allegations, while the Epstein probe yields few confirmed facts so far. Readers should treat the story accordingly.

Yet the story lingers because it feels so plausible. Charles has spent years trying to ringfence the firm from Andrew's messes, stripping titles, evicting him from homes. But family blood runs thick, and scandals stickier still. If the King really is reduced to placating his brother just to keep the lid on, it says plenty about the limits of royal control. Andrew might be out of the spotlight, but he's not out of the picture. Not yet.