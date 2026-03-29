Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be privately relieved that they will not inherit Royal Lodge, with sources close to the family telling OK! magazine that the loss of the 31-room Windsor estate, once valued at around $40 million, has spared both sisters a costly and deeply complicated inheritance at the worst possible moment for their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

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The former Duke of York, stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III in October 2025, vacated Royal Lodge in early February 2026 following sustained pressure linked to the ongoing investigation into his associations with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was then arrested on 19 February 2026, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, making him the first senior British royal to face arrest since King Charles I nearly four centuries ago. Thames Valley Police confirmed he was released after approximately 11 hours in custody.

Beatrice and Eugenie and the Royal Lodge They Declined

The property had long sat at the heart of a simmering dispute between Andrew and the palace. In August 2003, he was granted a 75-year lease on the estate by the Crown Estate, covering Royal Lodge itself, several cottages and approximately 40 hectares of land. Legal documents later revealed he had paid an effective peppercorn rent of one peppercorn per year, having committed to more than £7.5 million in refurbishment costs. Under those terms, he and his family were entitled to remain in the property until 2078.

That entitlement, in principle, extended to Beatrice and Eugenie. With Andrew relinquishing the lease, the sisters have lost any prospect of inheriting the estate. According to sources cited by OK!, there is no particular mourning about it.

'At first glance, missing out on an estate of that size and value could easily be seen as a significant loss,' a source told the magazine, 'but behind closed doors, there is actually a quiet sense of relief. Royal Lodge is not just a prestigious property. It comes with substantial upkeep costs, ongoing maintenance issues and a level of responsibility that would have been incredibly demanding.'

The Grade II-listed residence had reportedly fallen into considerable disrepair, with maintenance said to have lagged behind in recent years. Taking it on would have meant committing to unpredictable and potentially significant restoration costs. Hardly an appealing prospect for two women who have spent the better part of a decade carving out independent lives well beyond the royal working structure.

The Epstein Fallout

That independence is starting to look like their most valuable asset. Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, daughters of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, have maintained deliberately low profiles since their father's arrest. Neither has been accused of any wrongdoing, yet both are non-working royals navigating a relentless media cycle that rarely acknowledges such distinctions.

Eugenie, who recently resigned from her role at Anti-Slavery International, divides her time between the UK and Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their sons August and Ernest, while retaining Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Beatrice lives in the Cotswolds with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their daughters Sienna and Athena, and Mozzi's son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, and also holds a grace-and-favour apartment at St. James's Palace.

'There is a growing sense that not taking on Royal Lodge has given the princesses the freedom to concentrate on their own households and long-term plans,' one source told OK!, 'without becoming tied to something that could have brought significant financial strain and logistical complications.'

Insiders suggest the sisters are deeply conscious of how everything they do is now being read from the outside. 'Nothing is being done without considering how it might be interpreted,' one told the magazine. 'They are carefully trying to find a middle ground, holding on to their independence and their own careers, while also remaining sensitive to the broader situation surrounding their family. It is a delicate balance, and one they are having to manage with increasing caution.'

Andrew, now reported to be living in a Sandringham property owned by King Charles III at no cost to the public, continues to attract scrutiny as Epstein-related disclosures emerge. For Beatrice and Eugenie, stepping back from Royal Lodge will not resolve those pressures, but sources suggest it removes at least one complication from an already fraught situation.