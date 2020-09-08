Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding dress which she borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will go on public display at Windsor Castle.

Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 in a vintage gown by Sir Norman Hartnell, loaned from Queen Elizabeth II. The dress will be on show at the Windsor Castle from Sept. 24 to Nov. 22, the Royal Collection Trust announced on Monday, reports Daily Mail.

The ivory gown which was first worn by the British monarch in the 1960s is made from Peau De Soie taffeta, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with crystal diamanté and has a geometric hand embroidered bodice, waist, and hips. It was remodelled and fitted by the queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

The taffeta dress made of peau de soie taffeta was first worn by the queen for a state dinner at the British Embassy in Rome during a visit in 1961. She also wore it to the world premiere of "Lawrence Of Arabia" at the Odeon Leicester Square, in December 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Along with the dress, Beatrice's wedding shoes made by Valentino will also go on display. The shoe was previously worn by the 31-year-old at cousin Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

A replica of her bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers has also been created for the exhibition. The original bouquet was designed by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design, and contained trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, Royal Porcelina spray roses, pink O'Hara roses, pink 'wax flower' and baby pink astilbe, as well as sprigs of myrtle in keeping with the tradition for royal brides.

Beatrice had loaned another treasured piece from the queen for her private wedding. The princess of York wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara which the queen herself wore on for her nuptials with Prince Philip in 1947. However, the tiara will not be a part of the exhibition.