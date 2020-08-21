It's been over a month since Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a secret ceremony, but it still has not been confirmed where the newly-wed couple will start their married life.

According to a report in Hello! magazine, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are more likely to take up residence at the Nottingham Cottage, the first and former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Months prior to her engagement with Harry, Meghan had moved in the property where her then-boyfriend has been staying for several years. It is where the couple announced their engagement, and it also ended up becoming their first marital home.

If Beatrice follows in her cousin's footsteps, she will live extremely close to her younger sister Princess Eugenie who lives at the nearby Ivy Cottage with husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal siblings have always been close and it won't be a surprise if their marital homes are also located within walking distance.

Nottingham Cottage is a two-bedroom house, nicknamed "Nott Cott" and was often described as "snug" since it is one of the smaller properties within Kensington Palace. According to reports, the house designed by Sir Christopher Wren has two reception rooms, a small kitchen, a bathroom, and a garden.

Harry has been living alone at the home after leaving the Army but had moved out in 2011 to allow his elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton to make it their first marital home. The Cambridges later took up official residence at the spacious 20-room Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, and also made a country home for themselves at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

After William and Kate vacated Nottingham, Harry shifted back again in 2013 and stayed there until he and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2019 due to lack of space at Nottingham.

Beatrice and Edoardo might be the new residents of Nottingham. However, it may not be permanent as Harry and Meghan as well as William and Kate had moved out of the cottage before having kids due to space issues. While taking the decision, Beatrice and Edoardo will also have to consider Christopher, the three-year-old son of the property developer whom he shares with ex-fiance Dara Huang.

The newly-wed couple might return to Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace in London, which she previously shared with her sister Eugenie. Edoardo and Beatrice were living at the apartment before they moved to Edoardo's £1.5million family home near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple also has the option to move to Edoardo's family villa in Italy, but chances for this to happen is very less. Edoardo is the son of Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi, British Olympian and member of an Italian noble family. The 36-year-old will become a Count after his father, and will also hold the family's ancestral seat 'Villa Mapelli Mozzi' in the Bergamo province.