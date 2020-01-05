Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer will marry fashion tycoon Michael Lewis who is five years older than her dad. The model got engaged to her boyfriend over the festive season. The 60-year-old popped the question to Kitty before Christmas.

A source close to Lady Kitty Spencer who didn't want to be named said the South African multi-millionaire, who will turn 61 this month, popped the question over the festive season, Daily Mail reports.

"Michael proposed to Kitty before Christmas. She's been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he's very humble and low key," the insider added.

It is not known whether Kitty would convert to Lewis's religion Judaism, before their big day. The tycoon is worth an estimated 80 million pounds. He has three adult children from a previous marriage to Leola in 1985.

Besides, Kitty was previously dating Italian property magnet Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, who was also older than her.

It was in May that the couple was pictured together. They were pictured taking a stroll in New York before they were seen again in the tycoon's 19 million pounds central London mansion.

In June, she was photographed showing off a large diamond ring on her engagement finger at London's Cash & Rocket Masquerade Ball. In August last year, Kitty was seen kissing Lewis after leaving Club 55 in St Tropez.

However, in the summer of 2019, Kitty said she was in no rush to start a family. "I can see myself having children at some point. But, I'm only in my 20s. I do have friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time," she told.

Lewis' previous wife, Leola, signed a prenuptial agreement but it's not yet known whether Kitty will do the same.