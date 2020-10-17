Princess Eugenie has become the royal patron of the Scoliosis Association UK. The charity's co-founder and chair said that they were proud and delighted that the princess is to become their patron.

"HRH Princess Eugenie's own personal story has been an inspiration to many of us and our families who are affected by scoliosis. We know that she will not only relate to the work that SAUK does in supporting those with scoliosis and their families and raise awareness of scoliosis, but also help to raise the profile of the charity and expand its appeal and its message," SAUK said in a touching statement.

"I am absolutely delighted and grateful that Princess Eugenie is to be our Royal Patron. Her bravery and experience makes this a very personal decision, and will continue to offer encouragement to the many people of all ages who are struggling to come to terms with their scoliosis," Stephanie Clark, co-founder and chair of SAUK said.

Eugenie, 30, had life-changing surgery on her back at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital when she was 12. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature. The royal wore a low-back gown on her wedding day in October 2018 to proudly show her scoliosis scar.

Eugenie previously spoke about how her wedding dress was created by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, according to another related news, Eugenie's third trimester may get a bit tough with new restrictions announced in London on Thursday. She will not be able to catch up with friends and family before the baby arrives, Hello reports. Her baby shower also looks unlikely as London will be under Tier 2 coronavirus measures from Saturday, which will ban households mixing indoors.

Eugenie and Jack are currently residing in their Kensington Palace cottage, and the York princess is due in early 2021.