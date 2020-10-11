Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram Stories and showered praise on Selena Gomez for sharing her scar in a sweet post on Friday night. The British royal reposted a photo that the singer originally shared on her Instagram last month.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. "I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar. Let's be proud of our uniqueness," Princess Eugenie captioned the reported picture.

In September, Selena Gomez sharing a photo of herself in a blue swimsuit, wrote: "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that."

The 30-year-old has been encouraging her followers to proudly share pictures of their own scars, some of which she has reposted on her Instagram Stories, Hello! reports. Eugenie was told she would have to have life-changing surgery on her back when she was 12. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature.

The princess will celebrate her second wedding anniversary with husband on Monday. For her royal wedding, she opted for a low-back dress that showed off her scoliosis scar.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter is a patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital where she underwent her operation. She earlier revealed how the scar from her surgery inspired the design of her wedding dress.

"After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one," Eugenie said, speaking to The Telegraph.

"From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created," she added.