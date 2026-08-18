Princess Eugenie has given birth abroad in Lisbon, Portugal, and has revealed the name of her newborn daughter, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, as the royal line of succession shifts once again.

The arrival marks an unusual overseas birth for a member of the Royal Family and comes against the backdrop of continuing controversy over her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains eighth in line to the throne despite no longer holding the title of prince.

The birth was announced by Buckingham Palace on 4 August after Adelaide arrived on 3 August at 6.20pm, weighing 6lb 9oz (about 3kg). The King and Queen were said to be delighted by the news, and Eugenie later shared a warm Instagram post two weeks after her daughter's arrival. Buckingham Palace's original announcement confirms the date, time, location and weight.

Princess Eugenie Gives Birth Abroad

The couple's announcement explained that Adelaide's three names honour people they 'love and admire past and present,' including Eugenie's grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The names also carry connections to royal and family history.

Eugenie wrote, 'We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts.' She added that her sons, August and Ernest, 'are already the best big brothers.'

The name Adelaide carries royal pedigree in its own right. Queen Adelaide (1792–1849), consort of King William IV, is a prominent historical bearer of the name. However, Eugenie has not publicly identified exactly whom 'Adelaide' and 'Annina' honour, despite speculation surrounding the choices.

Adelaide is Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's third child and first daughter. The family spends significant time in Portugal, where Brooksbank's work has been based in recent years.

Succession Shifts and the Andrew Question

Adelaide's birth has immediate consequences for the line of succession. She enters at 15th, pushing the Duke of Edinburgh and everyone below him down one place.

Eugenie remains 12th, preceded by her sister Princess Beatrice and Beatrice's two daughters. Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest, are 13th and 14th respectively, placing Adelaide immediately after them.

And then there is Andrew. Despite losing his princely title and HRH style in 2025, he remains eighth in line. Removing him from the succession would require legislation rather than a unilateral decision by Buckingham Palace.

That creates an unusual constitutional contrast. A man no longer entitled to be called Prince still outranks his sister, Princess Anne, in the succession and sits ahead of his nieces' children.

The reason is historical rather than discretionary. Andrew was born before the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 ended male-preference primogeniture for those born after 28 October 2011. The reform therefore did not retrospectively place Princess Anne ahead of her younger brothers.

For now, the status quo holds. Andrew is 66, the brother of the sovereign, and his place is fixed unless Parliament acts. That means, on paper, he remains ahead of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their children, although Prince Harry and his children occupy fifth through seventh place and therefore rank ahead of Andrew. The Royal Family's official succession list currently places Andrew eighth.

A Modern Royal Family, Far From London

Eugenie's decision to give birth in Lisbon underlines the increasingly international lives of some members of the wider Royal Family. Her first two children were born in London, but her daughter arrived in the Portuguese capital. The Palace explicitly confirmed that Adelaide was born 'at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal'.

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Both Eugenie and Jack were themselves born in the UK, but their children are now spending part of their childhood connected to life in Portugal.

The Royal Family's formal announcement noted that 'Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.'

Buckingham Palace confirmed the date, time and weight of the baby, and the details were independently reported by the Associated Press.

It remains unclear when Andrew will meet his newest granddaughter. Reports suggesting he is unlikely to meet Adelaide have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or Eugenie's representatives, and private family arrangements have not been publicly disclosed.

What is clear is that Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank has arrived into a family balancing joy and scrutiny, tradition and change.

Her name honours the past, while her place in the succession offers another reminder of how Britain's hereditary system continues to operate alongside a Royal Family whose lives increasingly extend beyond the UK.