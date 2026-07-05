Prince Harry was reportedly 'close to tears' as he returned to London on Monday without Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, after a bitter security dispute left the family unwilling to make the full UK trip ahead of charity appearances and an Invictus Games event in Birmingham later this week.

The latest anxiety sits on top of a long and very public fight over protection. After Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved abroad, his automatic police security was withdrawn. That decision has hung over every possible return since, turning even routine travel into loaded family business.

This time, as per reports, Harry will handle the London leg alone after his request for extra security for himself and his family was rejected, despite claims from sources that there were 'real and credible threats,' including terrorism threats in the capital. That is not some minor logistical snag. It is the whole story.

Prince Harry and the Security Row

Harry had originally expected Meghan and the children to join him for parts of the wider UK visit, including charity engagements. Instead, London has effectively been taken off their itinerary. Even the question of where he will stay appears unresolved, with the paper saying it is unclear whether he will use an unnamed royal lodge offered by Buckingham Palace.

One source explained the issue in deeply personal terms. 'Harry longs to bring his children to the UK, to show them where he comes from and to introduce them to their heritage. And he wants to take them to Althorp, which is where Diana was raised and where she rests,' the insider said.

The same source added, 'It's important to him that the English side of their heritage is part of their life. But their security is everything. There are real and credible threats, and he will not put his family in danger.' That helps explain why the trip now looks split in two. London first, alone. Then perhaps a family appearance elsewhere.

Meghan and the children could still join Harry later in the week for an event in Birmingham linked to the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games. It is careful, almost surgical planning, and messy stuff for a family visit that is also supposed to look warm and reconciliatory.

There is also speculation sorrounding Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home and burial site. Its website reportedly shows the estate closed to the public on 10 and 11 July, prompting talk that Harry and Meghan may want to take Archie and Lilibet there privately. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Prince Harry, Meghan And The Palace Terms

If the security dispute is one pressure point, the prospect of a family reunion is another. Rumours of a meeting with King Charles continue to swirl, but the tone of the reporting is hardly carefree. Meghan is said to be deeply uneasy about the whole arrangement.

'Meghan doesn't trust the palace one bit. In her mind, they've spent years spreading poisonous rumours about her, so she's finding it very hard to believe anyone's suddenly had a change of heart,' the source said. Another line from the same account is even starker, saying she is supporting Harry because 'she knows how much this trip means to Harry,' but 'she's admitted that she's terrified they're walking into a trap.'

That kind of language tells you something important about the atmosphere around this visit. Not reconciliation exactly, not yet. More like a carefully managed ceasefire, with everyone watching the edges. None of these claims have been independently verified, so take everything lightly.

Royal expert Alison Boshoff claimed the Sussexes had effectively been handed terms for any meeting with the King. If it happens, it would be 'strictly private' with 'no cameras, no subsequent Instagram posts, no revelations in interviews afterwards.' Buckingham Palace has also reportedly made clear there will be no commercial activity tied to the visit, a notable point given scrutiny over the couple's previous quasi-royal appearances abroad.

That leaves Harry trying to balance a deeply personal wish, to show his children his home and his mother's resting place, with the same old institutional distrust that never quite goes away. London, for now, appears to be the line nobody is willing to cross.