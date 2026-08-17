Princess Eugenie has revealed she has named her new baby daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, confirming in a post on Instagram that the choice is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and to the couple's ties to both England and Portugal.

The King's niece and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child earlier this month at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. Adelaide was born weighing 6lb 9oz and joins big brothers August, born in 2021, and Ernest, born in 2023.

Buckingham Palace announced the birth at the time, saying in a statement that 'Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.'

Adelaide: The Name That Links Two Countries and Three Inspirations

On Instagram, Eugenie, 36, wrote: 'We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her great-grandmother who we hold close in our hearts.

Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home. Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers.'

The name Adelaide is understood to nod to Queen Adelaide, consort of King William IV, who lived from 1792 to 1849, as well as to Santa Maria Adelaide of Portugal, a Second World War resistance figure and member of the House of Braganza who survived death sentences handed down by the Gestapo.

The dual reference reflects the couple's own life between England and Portugal, where they have had a home since 2022, alongside Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The middle name Elizabeth is a clear tribute to Eugenie's late grandmother, whom she described as someone they 'hold close in our hearts'. The third name, Annina, has not been explained by the Palace or the couple, and is understood to be a personal connection that has not been made public.

How Adelaide Changes the Royal Line of Succession

Adelaide does not hold a royal title and will not be styled Her Royal Highness, but she becomes 15th in line to the throne, moving ahead of her great-uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

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The couple previously announced the pregnancy in May with a photograph of August and Ernest holding a baby scan, captioned: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!'

Details of the birth itself have been kept relatively simple. The couple were said to be 'deeply grateful' for the care they received from hospital staff in Portugal, and there has been no public comment on plans for dual nationality.

Under Portuguese rules, babies born in the country must be registered, and at least one parent must have been legally resident for three consecutive years for the child to become eligible for citizenship, though no further information has been released on this point.

Alongside the announcement, Eugenie shared new photographs, including one of Adelaide in a pink onesie clasping her father's finger, and another showing her brothers close by. The images and the accompanying names continue the family's pattern of incorporating the late Queen into the newest generation's personal milestones.