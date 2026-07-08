Prince Harry was back in London on Monday, 6 July, and the first thing the Duke of Sussex did was turn up at a documentary premiere to support his friend and longtime photographer Misan Harriman.

The appearance at the Shoot the People screening, and the spokesman's claim that Harry was 'really happy' to be back in the UK, came against a far noisier backdrop, including the row over royal accommodation and the continuing security dispute that has followed him for years.

Prince Harry's UK Return Draws Attention

The news came after days of confusion over Harry's visit, which had originally been expected to include Meghan Markle and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, before plans changed and he travelled alone. Palace and Sussex-side briefings then diverged sharply over whether an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace had been accepted on time, with the Palace saying he would not be staying there and Harry's team calling the withdrawal 'disappointing.'

On Monday evening, though, the mood in public looked rather less combative. Harry was pictured smiling with Harriman at the London premiere of Shoot the People, the documentary directed by Andy Mundy-Castle, with broadcaster and writer Afua Hirsch also in attendance.

Harriman has long been one of the couple's closest friends and was the photographer behind the image used to confirm Meghan's second pregnancy in 2021, which gives the whole thing a very personal edge, even if the royal politics around it were anything but cosy.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said Harry was there to support 'his good friend Misan and his brilliant new film Shoot the People.' The same spokesperson later said he was 'in good form last night' and 'really happy to be back in the U.K. and really looking forward to the week's engagements.'

This is the clearest public signal so far that, for all the surrounding s**tstorm, Harry seems determined to treat this trip as a working visit rather than a family drama on the steps of a palace.

Prince Harry And The Palace Row

The accommodation dispute has become the latest flashpoint in a much older argument over Harry's security in Britain. Harry and Meghan lost automatic police protection after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California, and Harry has been campaigning ever since to have that security restored.

He has said previously that he cannot imagine bringing his family back to the UK without it, it was last year that he said he misses the country and that his children would be missing 'everything' if they could not visit safely.

The trip was never just about a premiere, no matter how low-key the event itself may have been. Catherine Mayer, who attended the screening, described it as the opposite of a standard royal outing, with no red carpet, tickets open to the public and no advance hint that Harry might show up.

In other words, it was a deliberately ordinary evening in the middle of a very unordinary royal mess.

Harry's appearance also arrived after Buckingham Palace and Sussex aides offered competing accounts of the accommodation offer. Harry's spokesperson said he had only been able to accept the invitation after making alternative security arrangements and criticised the timing of its withdrawal, while palace sources said he had missed the deadline and that the late request came too late for staff to prepare.

Separately, it was reported that Harry would not stay at the Palace, reinforcing the impression that the story was less about hospitality than control, timing and who gets to tell the tale.

What The Visit Means Now

Harry is expected to spend the week attending events linked to the charities he has long supported, including a countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. The fact that he showed up first at a friend's film premiere rather than some stiff royal-adjacent reception says quite a bit about where he appears most at ease now, among people who know him, not institutions that keep him at arm's length.

This does not settle the broader question, of course. Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are staying away for now, no decision has been made on whether they might join him elsewhere during the trip, and the security review handled by RAVEC is still ongoing.

For the moment, though, Harry has made one point very plainly, he is back, he is smiling, and he is not doing this visit hidden away in silence.