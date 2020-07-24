A horrifically burnt body that was discovered in a parking lot was confirmed to be that of Susie Zhao. The professional poker player had reportedly left her home last week the day before the corpse was discovered. Police have not announced the cause of death as it continues to be investigated. Police have requested the public to come forward with any information that could help with the investigation. The victim was last seen in her parent's home before her death. Friends and fellow poker players paid tribute to the deceased talent.

On Monday, July 13 the charred remains of Zhao were found at a parking lot in Michigan, United States. The extent of the charring made it difficult to identify the body immediately. Further examination of the corpse confirmed it to be that of the professional poker player. Zhao had reportedly left her parent's home on July 12 at around 5:30 pm local time and failed to return. The discovery of her body was made at around 8 am local time near the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, on the outskirts of Detroit.

White Lake Township Police Department along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have launched an investigation into Zhao's death. While the police department has urged members of the public to get in touch with any relevant information, they have not released details of the case. They have not revealed the cause of Zhao's death. Post-mortem and toxicology results from the Oakland County Medical Examiner are pending

According to the New York Post, the Asian American used to shuttle between Las Vegas and Los Angeles where she took part in competitive poker tournaments. However, she recently moved back to Michigan to live with her parents. It was revealed that she had returned home to address issues in her personal life.

It is unclear if a missing person's report was filed before Zhao's body was found.

Friends and fellow poker players were shocked at the news of Zhao's demise. While praising Zhao for her talent in the game, they pointed out that they were not aware that anyone would have a motive to have caused her any harm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any relevant information can be reported to Christopher Hild with the White Lake Township Police Department at 248-698-4404 extension 2381.