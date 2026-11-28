The AI system Adrian Aliu was working on was supposed to help real-estate developers understand entitlement risk and determine what could be built on a site. When its accuracy began slipping, the obvious response was to try a more capable model. That did not solve the underlying problem. The experience pushed Aliu toward a broader view of AI reliability, one that now shapes his work as cofounder and chief product officer of Proper Motion.

"We reached a point where it became clear that a bigger model was not going to fix every accuracy problem," Aliu said. "You had to look at the data, the retrieval system, and the way the agents were being managed."

That earlier product operated at the intersection of real estate, urban planning, and law, all fields in which Aliu has direct experience. In these disciplines, an inaccurate answer could result from more than weak model reasoning. Information could be missing from the context window, or the surrounding workflow might be configured incorrectly. Aliu began treating poor output as a systems problem rather than assuming every failure originated inside the model. He also began asking whether the system had the right information and whether the workflow reflected what the end user was actually trying to accomplish.

"The model is only one part of what determines the result," Aliu said. "If the surrounding system is not giving it the right information or enough context, you can still end up with an output that does not meet the customer's needs." Ultimately, changes to how the system's retrieval agents were structured ended up making all the difference, with more concise and accurate development reports being generated in less than a third of the time, and at less than one-fifth of the cost.

That work also taught Aliu that identifying a failure is only the beginning of the product decision. Some breakdowns may barely affect the user, while others can undermine confidence in the system or make a workflow unreliable enough that the customer stops depending on it. He became more interested in the severity of a failure and its connection to desired business outcomes rather than treating every problem as equally urgent.

"Agent failures do not all have the same impact on the user," Aliu said, "and the same is true of agent improvement: some changes advance real business objectives, others amount to technical improvements with little real benefit."

At Proper Motion, Aliu now applies that reasoning to the company's continual-learning platform for AI agents. Proper Motion is in private beta with ten customers, and Aliu's product-related responsibilities include deploying directly with those customers to decide which patterns should affect their engineering roadmap and which failures deserve priority.

One private-equity workflow Aliu enhanced as part of a deployment made that distinction concrete. The customer's AI agent generated investment memos from ERP data, but when the source data changed, the memo did not always update with it. The workflow could therefore appear to have completed successfully while the document quietly drifted out of sync with the information it was supposed to reflect. When asked by Aliu, the engineering team who built the agent noted their focus on increasing performance on technical benchmarks, which, in Aliu's view, took focus away from the more subtle issue actually affecting user trust.

Once Aliu was able to direct the necessary adjustments, Proper Motion's platform detected the pattern of silent failures, tested candidate fixes, and added deterministic reconciliation so the memo would be checked against the underlying ERP data after changes occurred. The change helped reverse the usage drops that followed ERP updates, move more pilots into paid subscriptions, and reduce repeated engineering rework.

For Aliu, the case fit the kind of product problem he is responsible for evaluating: a failure that may not present as an obvious error but can still undermine confidence in the workflow. The reconciliation step reduced the risk that the customer would rely on an investment memo containing stale information.

"Not every failure is going to look like something broke," Aliu said. "Sometimes the agent technically did the task, but the user had to guide it through every step. From the customer's perspective, that can still be a product problem."

Ultimately, the insights Aliu and his company learn from deploying directly with customers as part of their beta will inform domain- and vertical-specific expertise, allowing Proper Motion to proactively anticipate the kinds of failures and behaviors that are likely for healthcare or legaltech agents, for example. This expertise will live inside the Proper Motion platform to be applied any time a new customer is onboarded in a familiar industry. Aliu plays a critical role in manually shaping and defining this expertise so that it can be applied at scale to the agents deployed by new Proper Motion customers.

The private-equity example captures the systems problem that interests Aliu most. Traditional debugging in the age of the LLM often starts by asking whether the model produced the wrong answer. In this case, the more important question was whether the systems around the model kept the output aligned with changing source data. The model could complete its part of the workflow, yet the broader system still needed another safeguard.

Proper Motion is being developed to help teams surface failures that conventional observability tools can miss. Aliu's role is not limited to identifying that something went wrong. He looks at how serious the problem is for the customer, whether it reflects a broader weakness in the workflow, and whether the product should change in response.

"When I am looking at a failure, I do not just want to know that something went wrong," Aliu said. "I want to understand how the user experienced it and whether that should change what our customers build for them."

That systems perspective reaches back to Aliu's earlier real-estate AI work. There, weak performance could originate in retrieval, missing context, or workflow design. At Proper Motion, he is applying the same discipline to agent behavior that may appear successful at first glance but still leave the customer with an unreliable result, and to agents that may be improving from a technical perspective but decaying from a customer success perspective.

The private-equity workflow illustrates why that distinction matters. The problem was not simply whether the agent could generate an investment memo. It was whether the memo remained correct when the data beneath it changed, and when the model responsible for the job was changed. Proper Motion's fix addressed that gap directly, and Aliu's product role centers on building a platform that can autonomously decide when failures of that kind should influence what the company builds next.

"The question I keep coming back to is where the problem actually happened," Aliu said. "Once our platform understands that, our customers have a much better basis for deciding what the product needs to change."