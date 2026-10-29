Summer Robert says her unusually large breasts have turned flying into an expensive challenge. The 28-year-old Scottish OnlyFans creator, who claims to earn £150,000 a month, estimates she has spent £100,000 on flights since November because she struggles with standard economy seating.

Now living in Australia, Robert says she has taken more than 60 flights in nine months and prefers business class for greater comfort. She also describes persistent back and shoulder pain, and substantial annual spending on massages, bras, and private healthcare. Robert says she has macromastia, a condition involving excessive breast tissue growth. She claims her breasts weigh more than 25kg, or almost four stone.

Why She Spends £100,000 on Flights

Robert estimates that she has spent around £100,000 on flights since November. She says her breast size makes economy seating difficult, prompting her to choose business class. The figure has not been independently verified, and the supplied account does not establish how much of the total reflects the additional cost of business-class tickets.

A Childhood Marked by Sudden Growth

Robert says her breasts began developing rapidly when she was eight, reaching a C-cup almost overnight. She says she had reached an F-cup by her early teens. She recalls being catcalled by adult men while walking home from school in her uniform. She also says female teachers told her to cover up because she was distracting boys in class.

Finding suitable school shirts proved difficult, even in larger sizes. Robert also recalls overhearing criticism from parents at the school gates, including an incident in which a friend's mother allegedly described her breasts as disgusting. Her mother also has a large chest, although Robert says she has not been diagnosed with the same condition.

The Physical and Financial Cost of Macromastia

Macromastia can cause back and neck pain and affect posture. Robert says she experiences persistent discomfort, sore shoulders, and dents from her bra straps. She says she needs three massages a week to manage the pain, estimating that she spends £14,000 annually on massages, £10,000 on bras, and £2,000 on private healthcare.

Finding suitable lingerie is another challenge. Robert says she once paid £875 for a custom-made bra but outgrew it within four weeks. She identifies her current bra size as 30R but believes her breasts may be three sizes larger. That remains her personal estimate.

From Hospitality Work to a £150,000 Monthly Income

Robert worked in hospitality until she was 26. She says unwanted comments from male customers contributed to her decision to pursue adult content creation. Despite initially doubting whether people would subscribe, she reportedly earned £800 on her first night. Two years later, she claims to make an average of £150,000 a month through OnlyFans.

Robert has nearly 370,000 Instagram followers and around 27,000 fans on her subscription platform, according to the supplied report. She says her parents support her career. However, she says her appearance can make dating difficult. She recalls receiving a message on Hinge from a man who said he was only interested in her chest.

Repeated Attempts to Secure Breast Reduction Surgery

Robert says she has visited doctors six times since her teenage years in an attempt to obtain breast reduction surgery through the NHS. According to her account, doctors initially told her she was too young or that her body mass index was too high. She says she was later turned away after being told surgery might not be worthwhile because her breasts could grow again.

These accounts have not been independently verified and should not be taken as evidence of a general NHS policy. Robert has not ruled out paying for private surgery in the future. For now, she says she continues to manage the pain, travel difficulties, and costs associated with her condition.