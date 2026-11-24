Former OnlyFans chief executive Ami Gan is backing a new adults-only creator platform that aims to challenge the traditional social-media model by giving smaller creators a better chance of finding paying audiences.

Vylit, co-founded by Gan and Kailey Magder, is built around discovery tools, monetisation and community engagement, with its founders arguing that creators should not need an established following to grow.

Gan, who served as OnlyFans CEO from 2021 to 2023 after initially joining as chief marketing and communications officer, co-founded Vylit in 2025 with Magder. The pair developed the idea after leaving their previous roles and working together through a consultancy, drawing on their experience in creator marketing and digital platforms.

Vylit launched publicly in 2026, positioning itself as an 18-plus social-media platform combining content sharing, audience discovery and paid subscriptions. Unlike platforms where creators often rely on an existing following on Instagram, TikTok or other networks to attract subscribers, Vylit wants to make discovery possible within its own ecosystem.

Ami Gan described the platform's approach to growth, saying: 'It matters what they're posting on Vylit and that they're active on the platform. So everyone's treated equally in that sense.'

Magder echoed that ambition, saying: 'We're very much about making sure that all size creators can really thrive on Vylit.'

The company secured $2.7 million (£2.1 million) in seed funding in September 2025, led by Windmill Chain Fund, to support development and expansion. The investment preceded its public launch and reflected the founders' efforts to establish an alternative in the competitive creator economy.

AI-Powered Matching Aims To Solve Audience Discovery

Vylit's main feature, Vybe Match, is designed to connect creators and fans based on interests rather than popularity, appearance or existing follower numbers. The tool allows fans to search for specific types of creators, while creators can also look for potential subscribers interested in the content they produce.

The platform's AI scans creators' content and generates matches with percentage scores, giving users a more targeted way of finding people with shared interests.

'The search goes both ways, and it solves for the discovery issue that happens across other social platforms,' Gan said.

She added: 'If I like this type of workout or I like this type of music, I can search and I can find people that are very specific.'

Vybe Match uses a mobile-first swipe format, allowing creators one free search daily and messages to up to 10 matched fans. The founders believe it could help newcomers connect with potential subscribers without spending years building a following elsewhere.

Platform Faces Competition and Monetisation Challenges

Vylit enters a competitive market dominated by established subscription-based platforms, including OnlyFans and Patreon. It is attempting to differentiate itself through discovery, social-media features and AI-powered tools, while presenting itself as a platform for adults rather than exclusively explicit-content subscriptions.

Discoverability alone does not guarantee paying subscribers. Competition, content moderation, payment processing and user trust remain challenges across the creator economy.

Vylit also requires identity verification, with payouts currently limited to US-based creators who complete the necessary identification and tax checks, according to its FAQ.

The founders aim to build a community where creators can grow without relying heavily on external social-media networks. Whether Vylit can become a lasting OnlyFans alternative will depend on attracting enough creators and paying users to sustain the platform.