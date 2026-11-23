A US appeals court has upheld an injunction blocking federal enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act against the State of Texas in a 9-8 ruling. Advocates say the ruling puts those protections at risk across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Seven dissenting judges said Texas had accepted the vast majority of the federal funds Congress appropriated to it under the $1.7 trillion (about £1.3 trillion) law.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on 20 November that the House passed the law, including the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, without a quorum. Only 205 votes were cast in person, while 226 absent members were counted as present by proxy.

What the Court Decided and Who It Covers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued in 2023 to stop the Act, which requires employers to make reasonable adjustments for pregnant staff. The adjustments include time off for medical appointments and relief from heavy lifting. A federal judge blocked federal enforcement of the Act against the State of Texas and its agencies in 2024, but a three-judge panel reversed that ruling in 2025. Judge Cory Wilson, writing for the nine-judge majority, restored the injunction, as the post below summarises.

NEW: In a 9-8 vote, the en banc Fifth Circuit held that the House of Representatives violated the Constitution by counting absent members toward a quorum through proxy voting when passing a major 2023 spending law. pic.twitter.com/mHFphy5ZtH — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) November 21, 2026

The order stops the Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which handles workplace bias claims, from enforcing the Act against the State of Texas and its divisions and agencies. The court did not extend the injunction to other employers.

Texas asked the court to block only that one part of the law, leaving the rest of its spending in place.

Why Seven Judges Pointed to the Money

Judge James Graves wrote the main dissent for seven judges, and Judge Catharina Haynes dissented separately. Graves said Texas challenged the Act while 'having accepted the vast majority of the funds' Congress gave the state. He added no member formally objected to a lack of quorum on 23 December 2022, though Texas Representative Chip Roy flagged the missing physical quorum and reserved the right to object. Roy later backed the lawsuit in a court filing.

President Donald Trump's Justice Department has kept defending the Act. Former Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell defended the Senate's long-standing unanimous-consent practice, which often lets it act without a majority of senators present. Paxton's office argued a win for Texas 'will affect only one law from the short-lived proxy-voting era.' William & Mary law professor Jonathan Adler wrote on the Volokh Conspiracy blog that the majority's logic could reach other parts of the law, including the Electoral Count Reform Act.

What Happens Next for Texas Employees

A Better Balance, which led the campaign for the Act, expects the case to reach the Supreme Court. Inimai Chettiar, the group's president, called the ruling 'legally unsound and short-sighted.' Adler wrote, 'I doubt this decision will stand.' Texas's next attorney general may not press its case, he added.

Women working for Texas state agencies cannot seek federal enforcement of the Act against their employer if a manager refuses lighter duties or medical leave. The Supreme Court has not said whether it will hear the case.