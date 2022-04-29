In recent months, various reports have been coming out of Europe, predominantly from France and Spain, claiming conflicting "confirmed" reports about the fate of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, publications including those in the UK, have also been speculating about the possible departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has now shockingly revealed that both of them will be staying.

"As of today, I'm 100 percent staying and it's the same for Mbappe," Pochettino said, in a press conference quoted by Marca.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga side Real Madrid, but Paris Saint-Germain have been doing everything they can to convince him to stay. Reports have previously claimed that he has already signed an agreement with Los Blancos, but Mbappe himself has slammed those reports. However, he has also confirmed that it does not mean that he has decided to stay.

Meanwhile,, despite having won the Ligue 1 trophy, Pochettino has always been at the centre of sacking rumours. Now, he is declaring that no such thing will happen, or at least that is how he personally feels at the moment.

"That is how I feel today, that is what I can say to you today, I can't say anything else. This is football, and we never know what might happen, but I have to answer the question based on how I feel today," he said.

Pochettino had been linked to several possible positions back in the Premier League, but he appears convinced that PSG's owners are still happy with him. However, like he said, anything can happen and this may still change in the drop of a hat.

As for Mbappe, he has always said that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid, but it appears as though PSG are chipping away at his armour thanks to their deep pockets. It has been claimed that he may even be made captain should he agree to a contract extension.