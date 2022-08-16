There is a small crisis brewing at the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room, and it spilled out on the pitch for everyone to see during their 5-2 victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 over the weekend. The tension between star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. was palpable, forcing the club to facilitate an intervention.

Despite winning both of their Ligue 1 games thus far, the atmosphere within the PSG organisation is not as pleasant as it should be. During the aforementioned match, Mbappe was heavily criticised after he visibly stopped in the middle of an attack after the ball was not passed to him.

Midfielder Vitinha chose to go steer the attack towards Neymar and Lionel Messi, leaving Mbappe on the other side. Instead of pushing forward to wait for a possible cross, the Frenchman stopped running and decided to walk away. This left his teammates with no choice but to try to shoot from an awkward angle instead of having someone else to pass to for the finishing touch.

In the same match, Mbappe missed a penalty and then kept asking Neymar to hand him the ball when another penalty was awarded to PSG later in the match. The Brazilian refused to give in and took the second penalty, which he successfully scored. After that, he reportedly liked a tweet criticising Mbappe's alleged new role as the club's main penalty taker.

It is clear that things have a potential to escalate between the two players, and French publication L'Equipe claims that manager Christophe Galtier and sporting advisor Luis Campos have taken action. They have reportedly scheduled a meeting with the two players in order to "clear the air."

The main purpose of the meeting is to remind both players that they must work together for the common goal, which is to help the club succeed. There have been whispers about discontent after Mbappe was wooed by the club to renew his contract over the summer instead of leaving for Real Madrid. He has now become the most important player in the squad, which is not the kind of environment that stars such as Neymar and Messi are used to.

The bottom line is that the club needs all of their stars to be at the top of their game and to work for the common goal instead of competing with each other. Their formidable attacking line-up has not reached its full potential, and they will need the players to mesh well as they continue to seek their first UEFA Champions League title.