Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will officially become a free agent at the end of the day today, June 30. He has not given any indication about his plans for the future, but it has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain are determined to land his signature for the upcoming season.

PSG has been linked to the Real Madrid star as early as last winter, but with the Spaniard still negotiating his contract with Los Blancos at the time, no concrete offer was made. However, on June 17, it was made clear that he will be making his exit after failing to come to an agreement with the Spanish giants. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed that they offered Ramos a one-year extension, which he rejected. The player then said that he finally accepted the offer, but it was already too late.

Now, Ramos has to sort out his plans for a life after Real Madrid and PSG is one of the frontrunners for his signature. According to L'Equipe, conversations are taking place between the French side and the Ramos camp led by his brother and agent, Rene Ramos.

Just like his initial stance in his Real Madrid contract negotiations, Ramos wants at least a two-year deal. This is once again preventing him from reaching an agreement to head to the Parc des Princes. It remains to be seen if either side will budge.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Manchester City may be able to convince Ramos to look in another direction, as they dangle a two-year deal. Not only that, they are also throwing in an option for the player to move to Major League soccer side New York City FC at the end of the two-year stint with City.

It is clear that money will not be an issue, with both PSG and Manchester City enjoying more financial stability than most other clubs at the moment. Ramos will have the luxury on deciding based mostly on the sporting project and the duration of the deals that are being offered.

A previous report also mentioned interest coming from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.