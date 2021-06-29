Sergio Ramos will officially become a free agent on July 1 after his current contract with Real Madrid reaches its expiration date. The Spaniard never wanted to leave his current club, but after failing to reach an agreement for an extension, he is now faced with the task of entertaining suitors like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

It is no secret that the former Real Madrid captain is one of the highest-rated players in the world. However, not many really expected him to leave the Spanish capital this summer. Since his departure was confirmed last week, multiple sources have reported that the offers have started to come in.

According to ESPN, no less than three European giants have expressed their desire to sign the defender. The 35-year-old now has a decision to make, with his family's future also at stake. His wife, Pilar Rubio, also has a career as a TV personality in Spain.

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer the Spaniard a two-year contract, something that Real Madrid was not able to offer. The deal also involves an option to stay for another year in the UK, or continue his career with New York City FC. The Major League Soccer franchise is part of the City Group, and could be an ideal alternative for the defender in the latter stages of his playing career.

Manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly on board with the decision, knowing full well what Ramos can contribute to his squad. Ramos himself will find this to be an interesting prospect, as he will not need to move far from Spain and he will still be playing in the Champions League with the defending Premier League champions.

PSG is always another option, owing to the fact that they can definitely make a lucrative offer. The French giants were believed to have been speaking to the Ramos camp back in January, before the player rejected Real Madrid's contract extension. A concrete offer is now expected to be put forward. Both PSG sporting director Leonardo and manager Mauricio Pochettino are believed to be fans of Ramos, and his arrival is being seen as a way to add leadership and a winning mentality to the club.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga club Bayern Munich is the latest to show interest, despite the fact that they have already signed Dayot Upamecano. However, with the departures of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, the club may welcome a player with Ramos' experience.

Ramos will want to wrap up a deal quickly, if he learned anything from waiting too long in the past six months, which saw him miss the opportunity to renew his Real Madrid contract.