Paris Saint-Germain appear to be determined to show Neymar Jr. the exit door, even though the player has expressed his desire to stay. Recent reports have claimed that the Ligue 1 champions have proposed a swap deal with Manchester City for in-demand Portuguese star Bernardo Silva.

Neymar arrived in Paris in 2017 through a world-record deal from FC Barcelona worth 222 million euros. Since then, he has failed to live up to expectations and has struggled to settle in at the Parc des Princes. He has a love-hate relationship with the club's supporters and PSG is still in pursuit of the ultimate dream of lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy until now.

The club's Qatari owners are growing impatient, especially after the addition of superstars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Despite splashing the cash on numerous big-name transfers year after year, European glory still eludes them.

Now, they are said to be determined to offload the Brazilian star in favour of the Manchester City player. According to Marca, PSG are looking to tempt the Citizens to agree to a sensational swap.

This development comes after the arrival of new PSG manager Cristophe Galtier, who recently took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino. He has apparently set his sights on Silva, and Neymar is being used by the club as a major come-on to help them get a leg up from other suitors. However, the coach himself is not as eager to let the Brazilian go despite his desire to sign the Portuguese player.

Apart from making a better offer than other top clubs, PSG need to convince City manager Pep Guardiola to let go of Silva. He knows Neymar Jr. well from their successful run together at FC Barcelona, but Le Parisien claims that the Spanish coach is not keen on the swap. Guardiola is happy enough with Silva, and wants keep him despite numerous offers from other clubs, including Barcelona.

Amid all this talk of a possible transfer, it may be good to remember that Neymar has a contract with PSG which was recently renewed to run until 2026. This means that any potential move will have a substantial financial layout for both clubs considering the length of time that Neymar still has on his current deal which can be used as leverage.