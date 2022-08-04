It was a nightmare first season for Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes after he made a shock move to join Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid last summer. However, 12 months later, he is showing signs that he may still be able to make a sensational comeback to become the player that won four Champions League titles with the Spanish giants.

Last season, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made the tough choice to let go of the club captain after the latter spent the second half of the 2022-21 campaign recovering from injury. Ramos hardly featured for Real Madrid in the final six months of his contract, and the club decided to pull the renewal offer by the time Ramos confirmed that he wanted to stay.

It proved to be a brilliant move for Real Madrid, who replaced the charismatic defender with David Alaba, who arrived on a free transfer from Bayern Munich. The Austrian managed to seamlessly establish himself as an important part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad, playing an integral role in their run to the La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

Meanwhile, Ramos spent most of the year on the PSG bench as he suffered setback after setback on his injuries. He played well on the rare chances that he got under Mauricio Pochettino, but he could not stay match fit long enough to string together three consecutive games.

However, things are now looking up, with Ramos making a solid impact on Sunday night when PSG thrashed Nantes 4-0 in the French Supercup. The Spaniard found himself on the scoresheet alongside former rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior.

There were certainly glimpses of the Ramos of old, and PSG fans are salivating at the prospect of finally seeing both him and Messi reach their full potential in the upcoming campaign.

"I am very happy. Last season was very difficult, but I finished the season well. Physically, I have been very good, so I had the desire and the pleasure of playing football. Bit by bit, I am recovering my best physical shape," said Ramos, in an interview with Diario AS after the match.

"The preseason was very good, I felt good and when you win it is easier because you are looking forward to competing this season."

It will be an interesting season for PSG, who had been relatively quiet in the summer transfer market after rocking the football world last summer. It remains to be seen if their investments will finally pay dividends this year.