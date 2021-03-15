There were bizarre scenes at the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, as Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria was taken off the match after officials found out that there had been a robbery at his home.

Paris Saint-Germain had been playing against Nantes early on Sunday when the Argentine's home was targeted by thieves. The tense scene unfolded in the 62nd minute while the score was tied at 1-1. A match official was seen talking to PSG sporting director Leonardo in the stands before the latter called the attention of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Leonardo then looked very concerned as he got on his phone while Pochettino immediately called for a substitution. Leandro Paredes came in for his compatriot and as soon as Di Maria was taken off the pitch, he was accompanied by the manager down the tunnel.

Pochettino later reappeared but PSG missed the opportunity to go to the top of the table after they conceded another goal. the match ended with Nantes winning 2-1, but there is no doubt that the squad was more concerned about what had just taken place as the robbery had been described to be "very violent."

According to Marca, the break-in was confirmed by Leonardo, and the player's family had been at home during the incident. There are also unconfirmed reports circulating in French media that Di Maria's wife and children had been kidnapped or held hostage for a "brief period."

This is a developing story and it has not been confirmed if Di Maria's family is safe, although some media outlets have reported that they are unharmed. It is also unclear what was stolen and if any suspects have been apprehended.

A similar situation reportedly also took place at Marquinos' home on the same evening, where his father was violently attacked and his daughters locked inside a dressing room.

PSG has been facing a security crisis in recent months, with Sergio Rico, Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also becoming victims of robberies.

Di Maria and his wife were also victims of a home invasion during their time in England when the forward played for Manchester United.