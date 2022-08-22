Paris Saint-Germain are on a mission this season, and they proved that once more with an emphatic 7-1 victory over 2020/21 Ligue 1 champions Lille. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. cast aside the controversy surrounding their alleged "feud" to score five of the club's seven goals for the night.

PSG have now won all three of their opening matches, putting their Ligue 1 title defence on the right track. More than just winning, they have been doing so in convincing fashion. The club has already collectively scored 17 goals from only three games, while conceding only three.

Against Lille on Sunday, Mbappe scored in record time just ten seconds straight from kick-off thanks to a lofted pass from Messi. That was only the first of three goals that the Frenchman will score throughout the match.

Messi also put his name in the scoresheet after combining with Nuno Mendes for a right-footed strike in the 27th minute. Before the end of the first half, goals from Achraf Hakimi and Neymar Jr. gave PSG a 4-0 advantage.

After the break, Neymar scored another goal before Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the hosts. Then, it was the Kylian Mbappe show as he scored two more goals to complete his hat-trick.

The PSG squad enjoyed themselves thoroughly, in a display that was a far cry from the tension they showed in the 5-2 victory over Montpellier last week. Mbappe and Neymar were seen clashing over a penalty shot, but manager Christophe Galtier has since denied that there was any feud between the two.

Regardless of any rumoured tension in the dressing room, it is certainly clear that the players can put their differences aside on the pitch. Last week, reports emerged claiming that an intervention had to be staged in order to settle any friction between Neymar and Mbappe. However, those reports remain unconfirmed, and based on the result against Lille, any problems have been swept aside.

The club's Ligue 1 campaign is off to a good start, but everyone knows PSG's main goal is to win their first UEFA Champions League title. They look stronger than ever this season, and it remains to be seen if anyone can stand in their way.