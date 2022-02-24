There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Apart from the actual result of the match, many are wondering if former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be making an awkward comeback to the Santiago Bernabeu while wearing the opponent's shirt.

Following his latest injury setback, reports out of Paris are now saying that the Spaniard will most probably not be able to feature on March 9, when the PSG squad travels to Spain. He has been ruled out of PSG's Ligue 1 match this Saturday against Saint-Etienne, and he is still in doubt to play against Nice.

Since joining the French giants last summer, Ramos has only made four appearances in Ligue 1. He has yet to feature in the Champions League, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will not be inclined to field him for a baptism of fire against his former club.

French publication Le Parisien is convinced that Ramos won't travel to Madrid, but the club itself has not made any definitive comments about the situation. It will be a bittersweet homecoming if he is able to play, The Spaniard won the Champions League four times with Los Blancos, which was one of the reasons why PSG signed him in the first place. however, it is ironic that he might have to play his first match in the competition against his former club.

Even more interesting is the fact that Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer, is the man who scored PSG's lone goal in the first leg. The French giants will head to the second leg carrying an advantage scored by a player who may soon join the other side.

