A purported GTA 6 map circulated online after a folded map from the game's Collector's Box was displayed at Selfridges in Manchester, according to Indy100, whose coverage also described a 30fps frame rate and an approximate 210GB storage requirement.

The publication linked the image to preparations for a scheduled 19 November release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its live coverage described pre-loading arrangements, allowing players who pre-ordered the Standard or Ultimate Edition to download the game ahead of launch.

How the GTA 6 Map Circulated Online

Indy100 described a folded physical map on display at the Manchester department store. Someone then appeared to have posted the full map on social media before apparently deleting their entire profile, the publication wrote.

The connection between the display and the circulating image rests on that coverage. The image should therefore be treated as a purported map, with its authenticity unresolved in Indy100's description.

Alongside the map discussion, Indy100 described another social media post attracting attention. An Instagram video from onlyindade appeared to depict a Vice City street, non-player characters and vehicles, including a police vehicle.

According to the publication, Rockstar Games reposted the video to its official Instagram Story. Indy100 characterised that action as apparent confirmation of the footage, rather than quoting an explicit statement authenticating it.

Launch Details Accompany the GTA 6 Map Coverage

Rockstar's promotional message encouraged players to pre-order and pre-load, and stated that code-in-box versions were available for collection from retailers worldwide. The company also wrote in a comment, 'See you in Leonida next week!'

That relative reference belongs to the promotional post. Indy100 identified 19 November as the launch date without specifying a release year, so the timing cannot be placed definitively from its coverage alone.

The publication described PlayStation 5 pre-loading as beginning at midnight on 10 November in local time zones. For Xbox Series X/S, it listed a simultaneous start at 12am GMT on 10 November.

It also distinguished the launch arrangements. PlayStation 5 players were given midnight on 19 November in their local time zones, while Xbox Series X/S players were given a universal release time of 12am GMT.

Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick confirmed during an earnings call that development was complete and the game had gone gold, according to Indy100. The publication explained that this meant the final consumer version was ready.

Performance Features Beyond the GTA 6 Map

Indy100 attributed confirmation of a 30fps frame rate to Rockstar Games. However, the approximate 210GB storage figure appeared in the publication's narrative, rather than in the Rockstar statement it quoted.

That statement outlined improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution and ray-traced shadows available only on PlayStation 5 Pro. It also described DualSense haptic feedback adjustable through accessibility settings, improved spatial audio and faster load times on PlayStation 5.

Rockstar's statement also outlined availability through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, employing Xbox Series S graphics settings. It specified support for Remote Play on PlayStation and Xbox.

The company cautioned, 'And as with all cloud streaming, connection speeds and other technical factors may influence game performance in ways that would not impact local gameplay.'