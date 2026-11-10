PlayStation Game Size reported on Monday, 9 November, that GTA 6's PlayStation metadata contained labels referring to multiplayer activity.

The findings surfaced as preloading began in New Zealand ahead of Rockstar Games' 19 November release, although no online mode has been announced.

The account, which monitors PlayStation listings, shared the apparent discovery on X. The material is metadata rather than decrypted gameplay, an important distinction for players hoping to learn what the next GTA Online might involve.

GTA 6 Multiplayer References Raise Questions About Online Plans

PlayStation Game Size identified three activity labels linked to Grand Theft Auto VI. They were 'joinSession', 'launchActivity' and 'launchMultiplayerActivity', names associated with opening activities or joining sessions through PlayStation systems.

The last label has generated particular interest because it explicitly mentions multiplayer. Yet an identifier in a platform listing does not establish that a playable online mode exists, much less that it will be ready on release day. Rockstar has not explained what the entries mean.

In its June pre-order announcement, Rockstar called GTA 6 a 'single player experience'. Sony's PlayStation Store likewise lists one-player gameplay and offline support. Neither description rules out future additions, but neither confirms plans for multiplayer.

Fan speculation has extended to how the game might be installed. Reports about the preload suggest its story component appears as a separate item, prompting suggestions that players could eventually download campaign and online content independently.

That remains unconfirmed. A separate file listing does not necessarily mean consumers will have a choice of installations, and Rockstar has announced no timetable for a multiplayer release.

Storage is an immediate practical concern. Rockstar says the preload requires up to 212 GB of available space, depending on the device. The figure describes the space required, not necessarily the precise amount of data downloaded on each console.

GTA 6 PS5 Pro Rumours Go Beyond Confirmed Enhancements

Other reported metadata has prompted questions about GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 Pro. Posts attributed to the technology account Zuby_Tech indicate a 120Hz output setting. Dataminer Tex2, also known as TexFunz2, has highlighted a version identifier reportedly linked to Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling technology.

These findings have not been independently confirmed against the underlying data. Nor has Rockstar published the game's PS5 Pro graphics modes or performance targets.

Sony does already label GTA 6 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' on its store. That is a confirmed marketing designation, but the listing does not specify which visual improvements players should expect.

Crucially, support for a 120Hz display output would not demonstrate gameplay at 120 frames per second. Likewise, a purported upscaling version number cannot establish an exact resolution, image quality or frame rate without testing.

The PlayStation listing separately confirms DualSense vibration and trigger effects. Those advertised controller features should not be confused with the speculative settings being discussed online.

Rockstar's official download schedule provides a clearer picture of what players can do now. PS5 preloading opened at midnight local time on Tuesday, 10 November, while Xbox Series X|S downloads began simultaneously worldwide at midnight GMT.

Both versions are scheduled to unlock at midnight local time on Thursday, 19 November. Until Rockstar explains the metadata or the game can be tested, the online references and exact PS5 Pro settings remain unresolved.