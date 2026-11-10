Rockstar Games' GTA 6 has become the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history, Sony confirmed on 10 November 2026. Digital pre-loading opened the same day, nine days before the game's worldwide release on 19 November. The record applies to PlayStation Store and does not establish an all-platform pre-order record.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony said it had worked with Rockstar to open pre-loading early because of what it called 'unprecedented demand'. It urged players hoping to play on launch day to download the game as soon as possible. Sony also confirmed a rolling midnight launch, beginning at 12am NZDT in New Zealand before moving across the globe as each country reaches 19 November.

The announcement recommends early downloads. However, it does not imply that PlayStation Network outages are expected or warn of a server-capacity problem.

GTA 6 Pre-Load Requires up to 212GB

Rockstar's pre-load FAQ, last updated on 3 November, says the game requires up to 212GB of available space, depending on the device on which gamers will play it. That is the available storage required for pre-loading, so it must not be confused with a claim that every console will download an identical file.

Rockstar says PS5 pre-loading began at midnight local time on 10 November. For Xbox Series X|S, digital pre-loading opened globally at 12am GMT on the same date. Players can enable automatic downloads to have the game pre-load without starting the process manually.

The boxed edition will not include a disc. Rockstar's platform and editions FAQ says the physical version contains a download code and is due to become available from retailers on 12 November. Sony says buyers can activate code-in-box purchases when they receive them to begin pre-loading.

GTA 6 Targets 30FPS on Current-Generation Consoles

Rockstar has also outlined the game's performance target. In its 10 November pre-load announcement, the studio said GTA 6 targets 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles while pushing both platforms to their limits. It linked that target to bringing Leonida to life while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of its environments and inhabitants.

The PS5 Pro version has additional visual features. Rockstar says it offers improved image clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR, and ray-traced shadows available only on PS5 Pro. The announcement gives no separate frame-rate target for the Pro model, so a higher frame rate should not be inferred from its graphics enhancements.

Sony has also detailed the game's use of the DualSense controller. It says the controller's haptic feedback is integrated throughout the game and can be adjusted through accessibility settings. Sony also cites Tempest 3D Audio and improved loading times through the PS5's high-speed SSD.

Those details support Sony's statement that GTA 6 will 'play best on PlayStation 5 consoles'. That is Sony's promotional claim, not an independent comparison of every console version. Rockstar also says the game will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, using Xbox Series S graphics settings. It cautions that connection speeds and other technical factors can affect cloud-streaming performance.