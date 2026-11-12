Grand Theft Auto VI is officially scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on Thursday, 19 November 2026, ending a 13-year wait with an $80 standard price tag and a massive 212 GB console storage requirement.

Confirmed by developer Rockstar Games following multiple delays from an original autumn 2025 target, the blockbuster crime epic arrives two console generations after Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013 and went on to sell more than 230 million copies.

Pre-downloads commenced on Tuesday, 10 November, allowing console owners to begin clearing substantial hard drive space ahead of exploring the sun-drenched, Florida-inspired state of Leonida as criminal duo Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. However, the landmark November release brings notable caveats for segments of the global gaming audience.

Rockstar confirmed that the initial launch will be strictly digital-only on Sony and Microsoft hardware, delaying physical boxed copies until 2027 whilst pushing the heavily requested PC edition into the first quarter of next year. With the game's dedicated online multiplayer mode also excluded from day-one access, players face a staggered rollout across platforms and editions.

After Multiple Delays, GTA 6 Has a Release Date

Previews, magazine covers and a Netflix gameplay reveal have increased anticipation ahead of the launch. Players will explore the fictional state of Leonida, which is based on Florida, as Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

The characters are inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. They feature in the new open-world game, which follows a predecessor that has continued to reach players through releases on multiple platforms since its original debut.

The November launch does not cover every planned version or feature. PC players, buyers seeking a physical edition, and those awaiting the multiplayer experience face separate release arrangements.

Console Plans Leave GTA 6 PC Players Waiting

Rockstar confirmed when it announced the game that the initial release would be on Sony and Microsoft consoles. The decision prompted frustration among PC gamers, who will have to wait beyond the console launch.

According to Gamesbeat, the company plans a PC version targeting the first quarter of 2027. That target provides a potential release window for computer players, while the initial console launch is scheduled for 19 November.

The console debut will be digital only, with a physical version scheduled for 2027. Players who prefer a boxed edition therefore have a different timetable from those purchasing the launch download.

Pre-downloads began on 10 November, ahead of the scheduled release. The download arrangements accompany a launch that will initially bring GTA 6 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the PC edition planned separately.

Pricing and Storage Define GTA 6 Launch Choices

Rockstar has confirmed two editions. The standard version costs $80, while the ultimate edition costs $100 and includes additional features and perks. The two editions give buyers a choice between the standard game and a version with extras.

The 212 GB storage requirement is another consideration for console buyers preparing to install the game. Players purchasing the digital edition will need that console space for a release that arrives ahead of the physical version, scheduled for 2027.

Multiplayer will also follow a separate schedule. Rockstar confirmed that the new game's multiplayer experience will not launch simultaneously with GTA 6, although a release is planned.

The existing GTA Online launched months after GTA V and has continued to grow. Kotaku stated in April that it was generating $10 million in weekly revenue.

While Rockstar has confirmed that a dedicated multiplayer mode is planned for Grand Theft Auto VI, the studio has left its official release timing unspecified.