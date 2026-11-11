Rockstar has unveiled GTA 6's vast new world across Leonida, but has yet to announce an online successor to Grand Theft Auto Online, despite the game being due for release on 19 November 2026.

The question matters to players who have spent years building businesses, collecting vehicles and completing missions in GTA Online, the multiplayer world that grew out of Grand Theft Auto V. PlayStation's listing describes GTA 6 as a single-player experience, and Rockstar has published no timetable for multiplayer in Leonida.

There is one reassurance for existing players. In prepared remarks accompanying Take-Two Interactive's 9 November earnings results, chief executive Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar would continue supporting GTA Online with new content and events.

That is a commitment to the current service, not an announcement of a replacement.

Leonida Takes the Story Beyond Vice City

Rockstar's previews place the new story in Vice City, its fictional version of Miami, and beyond the city limits, into the Leonida Keys and other parts of the state. Beaches, urban streets and waterways provide a different backdrop from the Los Santos setting of the previous main instalment.

The story follows Lucia Caminos, newly released from prison, and Jason Duval, a former soldier who has worked for drug runners in the Keys. Their search for a better life changes course after a criminal job goes wrong, drawing them into a conspiracy across Leonida.

Rockstar has also introduced Raul Bautista, a bank robber, and Brian Heder, a veteran smuggler who lets Jason stay at one of his properties. Other figures include nightclub owner Boobie Ike and music executive Dre'Quan Priest.

Actor Stephen Root confirmed to The Associated Press in September that he appears in the game. Some fans have speculated that Root voices Heder, but Rockstar has not formally confirmed the character's performer.

Rockstar Has Yet To Set Out Online Plans

Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013 and went on to find a second life through its online component, which received updates long after the original game's arrival. Take-Two said this week that GTA V had sold nearly 235 million units worldwide, illustrating the scale of the audience awaiting its successor.

Rockstar has provided far more information about the new story than any potential online follow-up. It has not confirmed whether a new multiplayer service would share the existing GTA Online name, how players might access it or when it could arrive.

Nor has it announced whether characters or purchases could carry over. Claims about a launch window remain speculation.

Music, by contrast, is one part of the experience already taking shape. French electronic duo Justice have composed an adaptive score intended to change in response to gameplay.

Rockstar has announced a 30-track album for 11 December, including 'Flower in a Hurricane' with Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and 'Pusher' featuring Gesaffelstein.

Players who have pre-ordered GTA 6 can pre-load it ahead of its 19 November debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Whether they will eventually be able to explore Leonida together remains a question Rockstar has yet to answer.