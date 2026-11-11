GTA 6 pre-loading began on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday ahead of the game's 19 November release.

Rockstar Games says downloads require up to 212GB of available storage, while Sony is promoting exclusive PS5 Pro enhancements and claims the game will 'play best' on PlayStation consoles.

Sony says Grand Theft Auto VI has become the most pre-ordered title in PlayStation Store history. Pre-loading allows buyers to download the game before release, but does not grant early access.

GTA 6 Pre-Loads Require up to 212GB of Available Storage

Rockstar's support guidance confirms that PS5 downloads opened at midnight on 10 November in each region's local time. Xbox Series X|S pre-loading began simultaneously worldwide at midnight GMT.

The developer says up to 212GB of free storage may be needed, depending on the device. That figure is a pre-load requirement, not confirmation of the final installed game size. Players short on space may need to delete or move existing games before downloading.

Digital pre-order customers can begin downloading through their console storefronts. Buyers of the code-in-box edition can do the same after receiving and redeeming their codes. Rockstar says these physical packages, expected to become available from 12 November, contain download codes rather than discs.

On PS5, automatic downloading requires the relevant setting to be enabled, and the console switched on or in Rest Mode. Xbox players need automatic updates enabled, with their console on or in Sleep mode.

The storage demand had already attracted attention before Rockstar's announcement. In an October Reddit discussion of the expected game size, one user wrote, 'Goodbye half my library!' Another responded, 'Worth every GB tbh.'

Sony Says GTA 6 Will 'Play Best on PS5' With Exclusive Pro Features

Sony's 'plays best' description rests on features designed for its consoles, rather than published independent comparisons with Xbox performance.

The standard PS5 version uses DualSense haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and sound effects through the controller's integrated speaker. Sony also highlights Tempest 3D Audio and faster loading through the console's solid-state drive.

For the PS5 Pro, Rockstar promises improved image clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). It also says ray-traced shadows are exclusive to the Pro version. Those claims describe announced features, not independently measured gains.

Rockstar says GTA 6 targets 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles. It has not announced a separate 60fps mode for PS5 Pro, leaving no basis to promise smoother frame rates on the more expensive machine.

GTA 6 Release Time Confirmed as Xbox Expands Cloud Gaming Access

The game will launch natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at midnight local time on Thursday, 19 November. Sony says the rollout starts in New Zealand before continuing through other regions.

Microsoft has confirmed a separate option for Xbox One owners, who will be able to stream GTA 6 through Xbox Cloud Gaming rather than install it for native play. Cloud streaming will also be available on Series X|S, using Xbox Series S graphics settings.

Unlike the local midnight console release, cloud access is scheduled to begin at 1am Eastern Time on 19 November. Microsoft says that supported markets, devices, and purchasing conditions vary, and that GTA 6 must be purchased separately.

Rockstar has also confirmed Remote Play support on PlayStation and Xbox. Streaming performance, however, may depend on connection speeds and other technical factors