Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick says the company is focused on strengthening technical defences and legal measures against piracy as artificial intelligence raises concerns about unofficial PC ports of Grand Theft Auto VI. He described the prospect as a creative concern rather than a direct financial threat to the business.

The comments come eight days before GTA 6's confirmed launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November 2026. Rockstar Games has not announced an official PC version or release date.

The remarks follow speculation from Obbe Vermeij, a former technical director at Edinburgh-based Rockstar North. Vermeij told Rock Paper Shotgun that generative AI tools could make it easier to adapt the console version into an unofficial PC release. He suggested the possibility could influence Rockstar's release timing.

Zelnick Frames Threat as Creative Rather Than Financial

In an interview with IGN, Zelnick said he did not consider the prospect a direct financial threat to Take-Two. 'I don't think it's a financial matter, in terms of a threat to our business. I do think it's a creative matter,' he said.

Zelnick added that delivering the experience intended by Rockstar's developers mattered to both the studio and its players. 'It's important to everyone, our developers and our consumers alike, to deliver the experience Rockstar envisions.' He also said Take-Two vigilantly protects its intellectual property and was 'not in the least cavalier' about the issue.

Company Focuses on Technical Defences and Legal Steps

During Take-Two's investor Q&A, Zelnick addressed the broader risks posed by piracy and AI-assisted reverse engineering. He said the company was focused on enhancing its technical defences and legal activities. 'We are utterly focused on enhancing our technical defences and enhancing our legal activities appropriately,' Zelnick said.

He acknowledged that piracy was likely to affect the business to some extent but described the challenge as manageable. 'So this is likely to invade our business to a greater or lesser extent. I think it will be manageable and we are focused on it.'

Former Developer Highlights AI Reverse-Engineering Risks

Vermeij said he would be concerned if someone used AI tools to convert GTA 6's PlayStation 5 version into a PC build. 'Somebody would just take the PS5 version and get AI to change it to PC, which won't be as good as their effort, but it could still also hurt their sales,' he told Rock Paper Shotgun.

Vermeij estimated that such an attempt could cost tens of thousands of dollars in AI tokens. He also suggested Rockstar might bring its console and PC releases closer together to reduce the appeal of unofficial conversions. His comments are speculative. Vermeij left Rockstar in 2009 and has no knowledge of the studio's current plans.

Console Launch Confirmed, PC Timing Unannounced

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November 2026. Its official product listing does not include a PC release date. The company's previous releases offer some context.

Grand Theft Auto V arrived on PC in April 2015, about 19 months after its September 2013 console debut. Red Dead Redemption 2 reached PC in November 2019, roughly a year after its October 2018 console launch. Some reports have suggested a first-quarter 2027 PC release for GTA 6, but Rockstar has not confirmed that timetable.

Zelnick separately said in February 2026 that generative AI had 'zero part' in what Rockstar was building for GTA 6, describing its worlds as handcrafted. His February comments concerned the game's development, while his latest remarks addressed the separate risk of AI-assisted reverse engineering and unauthorised distribution.