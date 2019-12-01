Pussycat Dolls took the stage for the first time in 10 years. The girls band performed on "The X Factor: Celebrity" finale on Saturday. It was their first performance in 10 years and their fans were delighted.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger joined her bandmates Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar onstage. However, Melody Thornton opted out of the reunion, Metro UK reports. They performed a medley of songs including "Buttons", "When I Grow Up" and "Don't Cha".

Pussycat Dolls fans were treated to their new single "React". The band was splashed with water and dancing in chairs while they performed the track. The audience as well as judge Simon Cowell gave them a standing ovation after they finished their performance.

"Oh my gosh it's been 10 years since we've done this! Our fans have been so supportive and we just want to thank Simon as well," said Scherzinger. She described the experience as "better than ever".

"I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you. It's been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll," she added.

Meanwhile, the Pussycat Dolls are getting ready for their comeback. The band announced that will kick off a nine-date UK and Ireland tour in April. Thorton isn't joining the Pussycat Dolls upcoming 2020 tour.

Robin Antin, group founder told the Sun that the timing "wasn't right" for the 35-year-old singer to return. Scherzinger insisted that there is no bad blood between the girls and Thornton.

They made an appearance on "Good Morning Britain." The band opened up about their return to the charts and admitted nothing had changed between them all.

"I think all of us were excited and nervous, not knowing what it would be like but knowing it would only take a moment to sink back in, and it did," Bachar told Richard Arnold.

"It's so fun being back because we have such amazing chemistry together," Sutta agreed. "Now we get to do it in a mature, fun, snazzy kind of way. And we're throwing down like we're 22 again. No joke, it's like our body knows it but my wrists are sore!" she added.

Tickets for The Pussycat Dolls 2020 tour go on general sale Sunday, December 1 at 10 am at LiveNation.co.uk. Nicole Scherzinger's solo show will be held at the Boulevard Theatre, London. Check the details for the shows on Sunday, December 8 and Monday, December 9 here.