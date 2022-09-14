The demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II resonated throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms. Even those outside of her influence were affected, as seen by the magnitude of reactions worldwide. Numerous industries have also been affected, including sports.

Football, for one, had to make a number of adjustments since the news of the queen's death on Thursday. The Premier League and EFL had to postpone matches over the weekend, with a number of other domestic and European fixtures having to be rescheduled.

Amid all of this, it's a timely moment to recall which football teams the royals are known to support.

The late Queen Elizabeth II is believed to have been a supporter of West Ham United, but she has also been tied to Arsenal FC. She once invited the Gunners to Buckingham Palace in 2007, and members of the squad from that time shared a number of anecdotes from their experience. Cesc Fabregas claimed that Her Majesty genuinely knew the players and appeared to have been a real supporter of the club.

Meanwhile, King Charles III has been more open about his preferences. He had openly admitted that he is a staunch supporter of Burnley, and his charities also have a presence in the area which is close to his heart. He even holds a VIP season ticket at Burnley, but he won't be expected to attend many matches now that he is king.

His heir, the new Prince of Wales is also open about being an Aston Villa fan. Despite being president of the English Football Association, Prince William has not held back when it comes to cheering for his preferred club.

He has been spotted watching Aston Villa games a number of times in the past. He has been seen celebrating goals scored by the, club leaving little doubt about his support.

According to The Sun, the Prince of Wales is happy to support a mid-table team thanks to the added excitement of the unpredictable results. "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

He also confirmed that a number of his friends support Aston Villa. However, his wife Kate Middleton supports a different club. Apparently, she is a fan of Chelsea FC.

Regardless of the clubs that they support, there is no doubt that all of them cheer for the Three Lions. The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their son Prince George were seen in the stands last summer showing their support for England in the European Championship.