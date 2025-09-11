On the clear morning of 11 September 2001, four hijacked planes struck at the heart of America's symbolic, military and economic power, killing nearly 3,000 people and shaking the world forever.

In a coordinated terrorist attack by al-Qaeda, the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and an open field in Pennsylvania became scenes of horror, courage and chaos. Learn and revisit the key facts: what happened when, how many lost their lives, which buildings were hit, and the real-life, human stories behind the statistics.

What Happened and When: Timeline of the Attacks

The first strike came at 08:46 EDT, when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, impacting between the 93rd and 99th floors.

Seventeen minutes later, at 09:03, United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower, between its 77th and 85th floors.

At 09:37, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the western side of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Meanwhile, United Airlines Flight 93 was hijacked and ultimately crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03, after passengers attempted to retake control.

The South Tower collapsed at 09:59, less than an hour after being struck. Then, the North Tower followed at 10:28, after burning for about one hour and forty-two minutes.

How Many Died: Casualties and Victims

The total number of fatalities for the 11 September attacks is widely reported as 2,996, including 19 hijackers.

Of those, 2,977 were victims.

Breakdown of the death toll by location:

World Trade Center (New York City): About 2,606 people in the towers and surrounding areas died.

Pentagon: 125 military and civilian personnel were killed, plus all aboard Flight 77.

Flight 93 crash site (Pennsylvania): All 44 passengers and crew aboard were killed.

In addition to deaths, estimates of injuries went over 6,000 people harmed, many suffering from acute wounds and others from long-term health problems caused by smoke, dust and structural collapse.

What Buildings Were Targeted and Destroyed

The principal targets were:

Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, also known as WTC 1 (North Tower) and WTC 2 (South Tower). Each 110 stories high, they dominated the Lower Manhattan skyline.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, is in Arlington, Virginia.

Flight 93, whose intended target (believed to be either the White House or the US Capitol) was never reached, crashed in Pennsylvania.

Beyond these focal points, widespread structural destruction followed:

Both Twin Towers collapsed; the South Tower at 09:59, the North Tower at 10:28.

A total of seven World Trade Center buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged, including 7 World Trade Center, which collapsed later in the day due to fires and damage.

Historic structures and many surrounding buildings in Lower Manhattan suffered extensive damage. The collapse of the towers created massive debris and dust clouds that damaged dozens of buildings nearby.

Lasting Human Impact

While these numbers are staggering, they only tell part of the story.

First responders, survivors, rescue workers and residents were exposed to toxic dust from the collapsing towers. In recent years, thousands have developed respiratory illnesses, cancers and other long-term conditions attributed to that exposure.

Families of the victims continue to seek answers, closure and remembrance. The global span of victims: over 90 countries lost citizens in the attacks.

In remembering the facts of that tragic day, we honour those who died, those who survived, and those whose lives were changed beyond measure.