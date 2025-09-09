On 11 September 2001, al-Qaeda hijackers turned four passenger planes into weapons in a devastating assault on the United States. Nearly 3,000 people were killed as the Twin Towers fell, the Pentagon burned, and a fourth jet crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back.

Now, 24 years on, America remembers the tragedy with solemn ceremonies, while survivors and grieving families still bear its scars.

How Many Hijackers Were Involved?

In total, 19 hijackers boarded the flights bound for California, dividing into four groups. Five men seized American Airlines Flight 11 and crashed it into the North Tower, while another five hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 and flew it into the South Tower.

Five more took American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, and four captured United Airlines Flight 93 before passengers forced it down in Shanksville. Their coordinated roles revealed the scale of planning and execution behind the attacks.

The Toll on Victims and Survivors

The immediate devastation claimed thousands of lives, including 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers who responded to the Twin Towers. Beyond that day, health problems linked to toxic dust and debris have worsened for survivors and emergency personnel.

The World Trade Center Health Program reports that nearly 50,000 people have been diagnosed with cancers and illnesses related to the attacks, a 143% rise in the past five years.

More than 8,200 have died, including 3,700 from cancer, exceeding the number killed on 9/11 itself. Campaigners continue to call for renewed funding to support healthcare for those still affected.

Debate Over the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York stands as the principal site of remembrance, but its governance has become a point of contention. Proposals for a federal takeover have drawn both support and opposition.

Advocates argue that elevating the site to national monument status would secure long-term preservation, while critics, including New York officials, warn of political intrusion. Some victims' families support the idea, saying they want greater stability and oversight for the institution.

Legal and Political Developments

More than two decades later, legal proceedings tied to the attacks remain active. A federal judge in New York recently allowed a case against Saudi Arabia to go to trial, with families alleging that Saudi nationals offered support to the hijackers.

Evidence includes a 1999 video of Omar al-Bayoumi filming Washington landmarks, which plaintiffs argue points to advance reconnaissance.

The anniversary is also drawing political attention. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a Pentagon memorial ceremony before appearing at Yankee Stadium for a baseball game, while Vice President JD Vance will represent the administration at Ground Zero.

Commemorations Across the Nation

Memorial events are taking place nationwide. In Albany, New York, participants honoured fallen responders with a stair climb at the Empire State Plaza. In Laredo, Texas, the second annual stair climb at Sames Auto Arena will pay tribute to 343 FDNY firefighters.

In Michigan, commemorations include flag-lowering ceremonies, a rifle salute, and a 9/11 Memorial Poker Ride. These tributes reflect the enduring commitment across the United States to remember the victims and acknowledge the sacrifices of first responders.