False reports of Rudy Giuliani's death spread rapidly online following news of a serious car accident involving the former New York City mayor. Social media was awash with speculation that the 81-year-old, once Donald Trump's personal lawyer, had been killed.

Giuliani survived the collision and is receiving treatment in hospital for a fractured vertebra and other injuries. He is expected to recover, with associates saying he remains in good spirits. Doctors anticipate he will need a back brace and several days of hospital observation.

Accident and Injuries

The crash occurred on the evening of 30 August near Manchester, New Hampshire. Giuliani was travelling in a rented SUV driven by his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, when the vehicle was struck from behind at speed. According to police, the collision happened shortly after Giuliani had reportedly stopped to assist a woman who was reporting domestic violence. They confirmed the crash was unrelated to that incident, according to Reuters.

Giuliani sustained a fractured thoracic vertebra along with cuts, bruises and injuries to his left arm and lower leg. His head of security, who is also a nurse, has been closely involved in his care. Doctors do not believe his injuries are life-threatening, though he will require supportive treatment. Aides described him as being in 'great spirits' despite the circumstances, as reported by The Washington Post.

Hospital Treatment and Recovery

Following the collision, Giuliani was taken to a nearby trauma centre where he underwent scans and assessments. He remains under medical supervision as specialists focus on stabilising the spinal fracture and reducing the risk of secondary complications.

His business partner and members of his security team have remained at his side throughout. Family visits have been reported, including from his son, Andrew Giuliani, a political commentator and former Trump White House adviser. People noted that his treatment plan is expected to focus on recovery and pain management, with no immediate suggestion of surgery.

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

He pulled over to help someone and as he was getting back in his car, he was hit by another vehicle at high speed. pic.twitter.com/vGbU6AG2nX — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) August 31, 2025

The statement said he was traveling on the highway and a car hit him at speed from behind.

He wasn't getting in his car and he wasn't hit from the front driver's side and I doubt he drives a car like either one of these. — A K Noorian (@tutueme) August 31, 2025

How the Death Rumour Spread

News of the crash prompted speculation across social media platforms, with some users falsely claiming that Giuliani had died. Such rumours are common when prominent public figures suffer visible or serious injuries, particularly when they have been the subject of controversy.

Giuliani has remained a polarising figure in American politics since his role as Trump's personal lawyer during attempts to challenge the 2020 election result. He has been disbarred in New York and is facing multimillion-dollar damages in defamation cases linked to false claims of election fraud. Analysts suggest this notoriety makes him more vulnerable to misinformation and premature rumours.

Despite the online claims, multiple news outlets including the Associated Press and ABC News confirmed that Giuliani is alive and receiving treatment.

Outlook

Rudy Giuliani is not dead, despite widespread online rumours. He remains in hospital following the high-speed collision in New Hampshire, and is being treated for a fractured vertebra and other injuries. Officials and associates say his condition is stable and his spirits remain high.

The former mayor is likely to face a lengthy recovery. The attention drawn by the incident underlines how Giuliani, more than two decades after leaving office, continues to be a figure under intense political and public scrutiny in the United States and abroad.