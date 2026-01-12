Rhea Seehorn's name was finally called at a major awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The actress won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series (Drama) at the 2026 Golden Globes for her role as Carol Sturka in Apple TV's sci-fi thriller Pluribus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton, a visibly stunned Seehorn admitted she hadn't prepared for the moment.

'Sorry, my speech says, "Get a prescription for beta-blockers." But I did not, sorry. I'm gonna do my best,' she told the audience during her acceptance speech.

The 53-year-old beat out a tough field. Kathy Bates (Matlock), Britt Lower (Severance), Helen Mirren (Mobland), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat) were also nominated. It was her first Golden Globe nomination and her first win.

Years of Emmy Snubs Finally End

For Seehorn, the win carries extra weight. She spent years being overlooked despite critical acclaim.

Better Call Saul earned 53 Emmy nominations over six seasons but never won a single award, The Hollywood Reporter said. Seehorn played attorney Kim Wexler from 2015 to 2022. She only received Emmy nominations in 2022 and 2023, losing both times. The Golden Globes ignored her completely throughout the show's run.

'I'm sorry, I'm just a little shocked. I think my stomach is still over there,' she said during her speech.

She continued: 'Getting your name read with Bella Ramsey and Britt Lower and Helen Mirren and Kathy Bates and Keri Russell. I'm astonished by all of your performances.'

Working With Vince Gilligan Again

Pluribus reunites Seehorn with Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. The series premiered on 7 November 2025 and quickly became Apple TV's biggest global drama launch, per Gold Derby.

She plays Carol, a cynical romance novelist. Carol discovers she's one of just 13 people immune to an alien signal that turns humanity into a peaceful hivemind.

'Vince Gilligan, thank you for writing me the role of a lifetime,' Seehorn said in her acceptance speech. 'And even more than that, thank you for having believed in me. That is beyond. You make me want to be better every day.'

Backstage in the press room, she was asked about Pluribus season two.

'They are in the writer's room,' she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. 'Vince is not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this, but he wants to craft the show that he wants to craft with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can.'

Engaged to Graham Larson Since 2015

Seehorn has been engaged to real estate agent Graham Larson since 2015.

The couple met in 2013 through an unusual matchmaker. Larson's ex-wife, fashion designer Mary Alice Haney, set them up.

Seehorn explained the story on X in 2019. She wrote: 'I told my hairdresser I'd like to start dating again, she said I should meet this other woman in the salon. I hit it off with her and was just happy making a new girlfriend. But she insisted on setting me up. I'm now engaged to him. It was her ex.'

Larson previously produced films, including The Last Samurai. He now works for Sotheby's International Realty in Los Angeles, according to Elle.

He has two sons from his previous marriage. Gray (Graham Franklin) and McLain (Henry McLain) both call Seehorn their stepmum.

'They've been calling me stepmom,' she said on the Really Famous podcast. 'My relationship with them and how close I am with them is completely because of the permission of their parents and the way they co-parent.'

During her Golden Globes speech, Seehorn thanked 'my beautiful family, my sons, my partner Graham Larson'.

From Military Family to Hollywood

Born Deborah Rhea Seehorn on 12 May 1972 in Norfolk, Virginia, the actress has used her middle name professionally since childhood.

Her father was a counterintelligence agent in the Naval Investigative Service. He died when she was 18. Her mother worked as an executive assistant for the U.S. Navy.

The family moved frequently. Washington, D.C., Arizona, Japan. She studied painting, drawing, and architecture before discovering acting at George Mason University.

After graduating in 1994, she worked various jobs in Washington, D.C.'s theatre industry. She landed television roles in series including Franklin & Bash, Veep, and Whitney before her breakthrough as Kim Wexler.

Emmy Frontrunner After Golden Globe Win

Seehorn had already won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series earlier in January, Gold Derby reported. The Golden Globe win positions her as a frontrunner for the 2026 Emmy Awards.

She'll be eligible for her first lead actress nomination. After years of being one of television's most notorious awards snubs, the actress is finally getting recognised.