In the pulsating core of Mexico's avocado belt, outspoken mayor Carlos Manzo was gunned down on 1 November 2025 amid Day of the Dead celebrations in Uruapan, Michoacan. Bullets tore through the festive crowd as the 40-year-old independent leader, a vocal foe of cartel extortion, succumbed to wounds that silenced his pleas for robust federal defences against the chokehold of organised crime.

With two assailants arrested and a third killed at the scene, the assassination has reignited fears of cartel retaliation and added to Mexico's grim 2025 tally of murdered officials. The killing has drawn international attention to the country's deepening security crisis.

The Fatal Ambush: Bullets Amid Festive Lights

Gunfire erupted shortly after 8 pm on 1 November 2025, shattering the candlelit vigil in Uruapan's central plaza where families honoured the dead with marigold altars and ofrendas. Carlos Manzo, who had just inaugurated the event, collapsed under a hail of bullets from assailants. Social media videos captured the chaos as revellers scrambled for safety.

Rushed to hospital, the mayor succumbed to injuries despite immediate aid, leaving his young son and grieving kin in shock. Mexico's security ministry swiftly confirmed two arrests and one gunman's death in the fray, vowing forensic probes to unmask the plotters. Eyewitnesses recounted the 'kamikaze' assault's audacity, underscoring vulnerabilities at public rites in cartel-dominated zones.

This brazen hit, mere weeks after Manzo's public warnings, amplified fears of unchecked narco impunity in Michoacan, where dozens of officials have already been slain this year.

Manzo's Defiant Crusade Against Cartel Grip

Carlos Manzo assumed Uruapan's mayoralty on 1 September 2024 as one of Mexico's rare independents, swiftly positioning himself as a defiant voice against cartels dominating the local avocado trade. He repeatedly denounced groups like the CJNG for extorting producers in the city's orchards.

In a September interview with Milenio TV, Manzo asked: 'How many mayors haven't they killed because they opposed making these pacts with organised crime?' Dubbed 'Mexico's Bukele' for his hardline stance, he advocated lethal responses to cartel attacks on civilians, stating at a May event: 'If someone is opening fire on the civilian population, we are going to take them down.'

Manzo frequently donned a bulletproof vest during patrols and implored Security Minister Omar Harfuch: 'Minister Omar Harfuch, help us.' Journalist Ioan Grillo posted on X: 'The killers in Mexico do not rest... a prominent voice against cartels and a critic of the Mexican government.'

The killers in Mexico do not rest and the tragic bloodbath goes on. In a public ceremony for Dia de Muertos or Day of the Dead, a gunmen murdered Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan, Michoacan, a prominent voice against cartels and a critic of the Mexican government. Rest in peace. https://t.co/ex85jdcNPL — Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) November 2, 2025

Manzo's unyielding campaign exposed federal shortcomings and made him a target in a state gripped by narco violence.

Official Reckoning and Cross-Border Ripples

On 2 November 2025, President Claudia Sheinbaum held an urgent security cabinet session, labelling the attack as 'vile' and vowing: 'We reaffirm our commitment to deploy all the State's efforts to achieve peace and security with zero impunity and full justice.'

Harfuch revealed Manzo had received federal protection since December 2024, including 14 National Guard troops, but noted: 'The aggressors took advantage of the vulnerability of a public event.' He added: 'Be certain that there will be no impunity.' Demonstrations in Morelia decried corruption, making Manzo as the 37th official killed in 2025.

US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau responded on X, sharing a photo of Manzo with his young son: 'The US stands ready to deepen security cooperation with Mexico to wipe out organised crime on both sides of the border.'

Analysts link the killing to avocado routes funding fentanyl trafficking, pressuring USMCA reviews. Sheinbaum's administration now confronts intensified demands for aggressive reforms.