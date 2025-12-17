A mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on 13 December 2025 left two students dead and nine others wounded, triggering an ongoing search for the person responsible. The attack occurred during final examinations in the Barus & Holley Engineering and Physics Building, and authorities have released images and video of a person of interest. The gunman's identity remains unknown.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Providence Police, have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. Officials have emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that no suspect has been named or taken into custody.

Meanwhile, unverified claims have spread online suggesting that the shooter was a student whose social media accounts and university profiles have disappeared. There has been no confirmation of this, and experts have cautioned against drawing conclusions from online speculation in high-profile cases.

The Shooting and Ongoing Investigation

The attack took place at around 4:05pm local time in a crowded classroom, during a review session for final examinations. Two students were killed and nine others injured, according to authorities. The deceased have been identified as 19‑year-old sophomore Ella Cook, described by friends as a passionate student and community leader, and 18‑year-old freshman Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, who had aspired to be a doctor, according to CBS News.

Police and federal agents have released images and surveillance footage of a male individual of average height and build, wearing dark clothing and a face covering. Investigators have said the person may be connected to the shooting, but his identity remains unconfirmed. Authorities have urged anyone with video or photographic evidence from the scene to come forward.

FBI agents and analysts are working closely with law enforcement partners to track leads and gather intelligence to identify the person responsible for the mass shooting that occurred at Brown University. Members of the #FBI Evidence Response Team and specialists from the FBI… pic.twitter.com/DQw92SRWoS — FBI (@FBI) December 16, 2025

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

Suspect Detained and Released

In the immediate aftermath, a man believed to be a person of interest was detained at a hotel some distance from campus. Authorities later released him after determining there was no evidence linking him to the shooting. Providence's mayor and the state attorney general reiterated that the search for the shooter is ongoing, and that residents should remain vigilant and support investigative efforts, according to ABC11 News.

Despite the absence of an official identification, social media users have circulated speculation about a student's disappearance from university digital platforms. Law enforcement and university officials have not verified these claims. Experts have warned that such narratives can spread quickly in rapidly evolving situations where confirmed information is limited.

🚨 BREAKING: Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha asked about Mustapha Kharbouch — the pro-Palestine activist whose Brown University profiles were mysteriously scrubbed today.



AG explodes at reporters asking about him: "You're playing a dangerous game”



Why the rage? pic.twitter.com/DfcHs5ZDKn — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 16, 2025

Campus and Community Response

Brown University cancelled classes and examinations following the attack, and a memorial has been established for the victims. University president Christina Paxson and other officials expressed profound sorrow at the loss of life and praised the efforts of first responders and community members.

Why don't you release a statement on why Brown University is actively scrubbing all information on student Mustapha Kharbouch? pic.twitter.com/CGZJapzKse — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 16, 2025

Umm, why did @BrownUniversity just scrub its entire website of Mustapha Kharbouch (Free Palestine, LGBTQ activist)? pic.twitter.com/GjnJ9vxmjS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 16, 2025

Students have described feelings of shock and insecurity, with some recounting experiences of barricading themselves in buildings during the attack. Questions have been raised about campus security and the communication of emergency alerts, and authorities have stated they are reviewing procedures alongside the ongoing investigation.

As the search enters its fourth day, law enforcement continues to pursue credible leads that could identify the person responsible. The focus remains on both supporting the Brown University community and ensuring that accurate information is shared as the investigation progresses.