Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar, the cartel operative known as 'La Diabla', has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly orchestrating a gruesome baby trafficking and organ harvesting ring.

Authorities say Aguilar, linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), lured vulnerable pregnant women to remote areas, where illegal procedures often cost them their lives.

Her capture on 2 September in Juárez followed a joint US-Mexico operation in Juárez directly across the border from EI Paso, sparking debate over how governments classify and combat cartel violence.

Inside La Diabla's Alleged Operation

Aguilar's nickname, meaning 'She-Devil', reflects the brutality of her crimes. According to CBS News, she deceived impoverished women into undergoing unregulated C-sections in makeshift clinics, which often resulted in the would-be mothers' deaths..

Investigators allege Aguilar then sold the babies and harvested organs for sale on the black market. As per the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, her asking price would be up to $14,000 or 250,000 Mexican pesos.

Her activities underline how cartels diversify beyond narcotics into human trafficking and organ trade, exploiting some of society's most vulnerable.

Official Version of Aguilar's Arrest

The National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC) was credited with tipping off the Mexican authorities, leading to Aguilar's capture. NCTC Director Joe Kent called her scheme 'an example of what terrorist cartels will do to diversify their revenue streams and finance operations'. He also said that her arrest had 'the lives of innocent women and children' depending on it.

Thanks to @POTUS, cartels are finally being treated as terrorists. @ODNIgov's NCTC recently provided intel to Mexican law enforcement partners that led to the arrest of Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar, known as 'La Diabla' — a CJNG cartel-affiliated baby trafficker, in Juarez,… pic.twitter.com/CRNgJWVHkV — NCTC Director Joe Kent (@NCTCKent) September 24, 2025

Kent also gave praise to NCTC analysts for their ability to track Aguilar's patterns and locations. Senior intelligence officials added that her arrest had the support of the US Marshals Service, the FBI in El Paso, the Diplomatic Security Service, and US Customs and Border Protection.

As mentioned, Mexican law enforcement conducted the operation in collaboration with the Special Prosecutor's Office for Women (Fiscalia Especializada en la Mujer). At the time of writing, the investigation into Aguilar's alleged trafficking ring is ongoing.

Does Her Arrest Validate Trump's FTO Policy?

La Diabla's arrest is sure to fuel the Trump administration's continued targeting of Mexican cartels. This follows US President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order directing the State Department to perceive cartels and transnational gangs as foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs) in January.

Aguilar was part of CJNG, which was identified in the State Department's announcement that designated eight gangs in February. Her capture marks an expansion in how the US counterterrorism policy is applied.

This reflects how agencies like the NCTC are applying measures to target not only narcotraffickers, but also human trafficking rings. With the new FTO classification, US agencies now have access to more tools that don't rely on traditional criminal prosecutions.

This includes intelligence, sanctions, and military support. Critics have been quick to warn the Trump administration of overreaching, while supporters argue that cartels have been functioning like terrorist groups to expand trafficking networks.

Broader Impact and Ongoing Investigations

The NCTC says it has added more than 21,000 cartel members and associates to its classified terrorist database. Since 2025, officials claim, 6,525 individuals linked to terror groups have been denied entry into the US.

Aguilar's arrest highlights the evolving face of cartel crime, stretching beyond drugs into human exploitation. Investigations into her network remain ongoing, with authorities in both Mexico and the US vowing to pursue accomplices.

For many, the case is a stark reminder of how cartel brutality converges with global trafficking markets, leaving women and children at the most significant risk.